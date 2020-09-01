Column: Who Deserves the Blame for Mass Exodus of Jaguars Players?

Over the course of three years, every single NFL team changes. Some change gradually, with their core pieces remaining intact while the supporting cast goes through overhauls. But some change rapidly, with their foundational players leaving at a whirlwind place, leaving the team to pick up the pieces.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, of course, fall into the latter definition, but they likely deserve their own designation at this point. While some teams go through rebuilds over several seasons, the Jaguars haven't been attempting one, yet they have still hit the reset button on their roster completely.