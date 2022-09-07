Skip to main content

FanNation QB Rankings: Where Does Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Land?

How do other FanNation publishers view Trevor Lawrence entering Year 2?

Quarterback rankings are all the rage before Week 1. Every single season, fans and analysts alike flock to the latest top-32 rankings of quarterbacks.

This year, 20 FanNation publishers submitted their own votes for each team's starting quarterback. Where does Trevor Lawrence land, and where do I personally rank each quarterback? We examine below.

QB RANKINGS VOTE TOTALS (20 Votes)

1. Patrick Mahomes: 1-3-2-1-1-2-1-1-1-2-2-2-4-3-2-1-3-1-4-1

Avg. position: 1.9; highest: 1; lowest: 4; most common: 1

2. Josh Allen:  2-1-1-2-2-3-2-2-2-1-3-4-1-4-1-3-4-7-1-3

Avg. position: 2.45; highest: 1; lowest: 7; most common: 1,2

3. Aaron Rodgers:  3-2-4-5-3-1-3-3-3-6-1-1-3-2-4-2-2-3-3-4

Avg. position: 2.9; highest: 1; lowest: 6; most common: 3

4. Tom Brady: 4-4-3-3-4-4-4-4-5-4-4-6-2-1-5-4-1-2-2-2

Avg. position: 3.4; highest: 1; lowest: 6; most common: 4

T-5. Joe Burrow:  5-6-6-4-7-7-6-6-7-9-6-5-5-5-3-7-6-6-5-11

Avg. position: 6.1; highest: 3; lowest: 11; most common: 6

T-5. Justin Herbert: 6-5-7-6-6-8-5-5-4-8-5-3-6-6-7-5-7-15-6-5

Avg. position: 6.1; highest: 3; lowest: 15; most common: 5,6

7. Matthew Stafford: 9-8-8-9-10-5-7-9-9-3-7-7-8-7-6-9-13-5-8-6

Avg. position: 7.65; highest: 3; lowest: 13; most common: 9

8. Lamar Jackson: 8-7-5-8-9-10-10-8-6-5-8-10-7-8-11-6-5-9-7-13

Avg. position: 8; highest: 5; lowest: 13; most common: 8

9. Russell Willson: 7-9-9-7 5-6-9-11-10-10-9-9-11-9-9-10-12-8-11-10

Avg. position: 9.05; highest: 5; lowest: 12; most common: 9

10. Dak Prescott: 13-10-10-13-12-13-11-7-8-13-13-11-9-11-8-11-8-11-9-8

Avg. 10.45; highest: 7; lowest: 13; most common: 11, 13

11. Deshaun Watson: 11-11-13-11-11-9-8-12-12-11-10-12-15-10-12-8-10-4-15-7

Avg. position: 10.6; highest: 4; lowest: 15; most common: 11

12. Derek Carr:  10-13-12-12-8-12-12-13-13-7-11-8-10-13-10-15-9-14-10-14

Avg. position: 11.3; highest: 7; lowest: 15; most common: 10, 12

13. Kyler Murray: 12-12-11-10-13-11-13-10-11-15-12-15-12-12-14-12-11-12-12-9

Avg. position: 11.95; highest: 9; lowest: 15; most common: 12

14. Matt Ryan:  14-17-16-14-14-14-15-14-14-14-14-13-16-14-15-17-15-13-16-26

Avg. position: 15.25; highest: 13; lowest: 26; most common: 14

15. Kirk Cousins:  17-14-14-15-15-16-14-15-16-12-16-14-23-18-13-14-14-21-23-12

Avg. position: 15.8; highest: 12; lowest: 23; most common: 14

16. Ryan Tannehill: 18-18-17-17-19-18-16-16-15-18-17-16-22-17-19-13-17-16-22-15

Avg. position: 17.3; highest: 13; lowest: 22; most common: 17

17. Mac Jones: 15-16-15-20-17-15-19-18-22-19-18-17-17-15-17-19-19-20-17-24

Avg. position: 17.95; highest: 15; lowest: 24; most common: 17

18. Jalen Hurts:  22-15-18-19-18-21-18-19-20-21-15-20-18-20-16-18-20-17-18-21

Avg. position: 18.2; highest: 15; lowest: 22; most common: 18

19. Baker Mayfield: 19-22-19-21-16-20-17-15-21-26-19-23-14-16-18-28-18-22-14-27

Avg. position: 19.75; highest: 14; lowest: 28; most common: 19

20. Jameis Winston: 23-24-26-24-21-24-24-17-18-27-23-24-13-21-20-16-21-10-13-18

Avg. position: 20.35; highest: 10; lowest: 27; most common: 24

21. Trevor Lawrence: 16-21-22-16-23-17-22-20-19-16-18-21-24-22-25-23-23-24-24-19

Avg. position: 20.85; highest: 16; lowest: 25; most common: 16, 23, 24

22. Tua Tagovailoa: 20-20-21-22-27-26-23-26-23-23-25-19-19-25-21-21-25-29-19-22

Avg. position: 22.8; highest: 19; lowest: 29; most common: 22, 23, 25

23. Carson Wentz: 29-23-20-27-26-29-21-30-31-22-21-22-21-19-22-20-22-18-21-17

Avg. position: 23.05; highest: 17; lowest: 31; most common: 22

24. Jared Goff:  26-27-25-25-25-23-20-21-28-25-22-18-25-23-28-30-24-25-25-32

Avg. position: 23.55; highest: 18; lowest: 32; most common: 25

25. Justin Fields: 24-25-23-26-20-19-26-24-26-24-27-30-28-27-26-27-28-19-28-20

Avg. position: 24.85; highest: 19; lowest: 30; most common: 26

26. Davis Mills:  21-31-32-30-22-27-25-23-29-28-24-26-20-29-24-26-27-28-20-23

Avg. position: 25.75; highest: 20; lowest: 32; most common: None

27. Trey Lance:  27-19-27-18-32-25-27-22-17-30-30-29-27-30-29-22-32-32-27-16

Avg. position: 25.9; highest: 16; lowest: 32; most common: 27

28. Zach Wilson: 28-26-28-23-29-28-28-27-24-20-26-28-26-28-31-29-16-30-26-28

Avg. position: 26.45; highest: 16; lowest: 31; most common: 28

29. Marcus Mariota: 30-29-24-28-30-30-30-31-27-17-28-27-30-24-27-25-29-23-30-30

Avg. position: 27.45; highest: 17; lowest: 31; most common: 30

30. Mitchell Trubisky: 25-28-30-29-24-22-29-28-30-32-31-31-29-26-23-32-30-26-29-2522

Avg. position: 27.95; highest: 22; lowest: 32; most common: 29

31. Daniel Jones:  31-30-31-31-28-31-31-29-25-29-29-25-31-31-32-24-26-31-31-29

Avg. position: 29.25; highest: 24; lowest: 32; most common: 31

32. Geno Smith: 32-32-29-32-31-32-32-32-32-31-32-32-32-32-30-31-31-x-32-31

Avg. position: 31.47; highest: 29; lowest: 32; most common: 32

John Shipley's rankings

  1. Patrick Mahomes
  2. Josh Allen
  3. Aaron Rodgers
  4. Tom Brady
  5. Justin Herbert
  6. Joe Burrow
  7. Dak Prescott
  8. Lamar Jackson
  9. Matthew Stafford 
  10. Kyler Murray
  11. Russell Wilson
  12. Deshaun Watson
  13. Derek Carr
  14. Matt Ryan
  15. Kirk Cousins
  16. Ryan Tannehill
  17. Jameis Winston
  18. Trevor Lawrence
  19. Mac Jones
  20. Jalen Hurts
  21. Jared Goff
  22. Trey Lance
  23. Davis Mills
  24. Justin Fields
  25. Baker Mayfield
  26. Tua Tagovailoa
  27. Zach Wilson
  28. Mitchell Trubisky
  29. Daniel Jones
  30. Carson Wentz
  31. Marcus Mariota
  32. Geno Smith

