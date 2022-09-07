FanNation QB Rankings: Where Does Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Land?

Quarterback rankings are all the rage before Week 1. Every single season, fans and analysts alike flock to the latest top-32 rankings of quarterbacks.

This year, 20 FanNation publishers submitted their own votes for each team's starting quarterback. Where does Trevor Lawrence land, and where do I personally rank each quarterback? We examine below.

QB RANKINGS VOTE TOTALS (20 Votes)

1. Patrick Mahomes: 1-3-2-1-1-2-1-1-1-2-2-2-4-3-2-1-3-1-4-1

Avg. position: 1.9; highest: 1; lowest: 4; most common: 1

2. Josh Allen: 2-1-1-2-2-3-2-2-2-1-3-4-1-4-1-3-4-7-1-3

Avg. position: 2.45; highest: 1; lowest: 7; most common: 1,2

3. Aaron Rodgers: 3-2-4-5-3-1-3-3-3-6-1-1-3-2-4-2-2-3-3-4

Avg. position: 2.9; highest: 1; lowest: 6; most common: 3

4. Tom Brady: 4-4-3-3-4-4-4-4-5-4-4-6-2-1-5-4-1-2-2-2

Avg. position: 3.4; highest: 1; lowest: 6; most common: 4

T-5. Joe Burrow: 5-6-6-4-7-7-6-6-7-9-6-5-5-5-3-7-6-6-5-11

Avg. position: 6.1; highest: 3; lowest: 11; most common: 6

T-5. Justin Herbert: 6-5-7-6-6-8-5-5-4-8-5-3-6-6-7-5-7-15-6-5

Avg. position: 6.1; highest: 3; lowest: 15; most common: 5,6

7. Matthew Stafford: 9-8-8-9-10-5-7-9-9-3-7-7-8-7-6-9-13-5-8-6

Avg. position: 7.65; highest: 3; lowest: 13; most common: 9

8. Lamar Jackson: 8-7-5-8-9-10-10-8-6-5-8-10-7-8-11-6-5-9-7-13

Avg. position: 8; highest: 5; lowest: 13; most common: 8

9. Russell Willson: 7-9-9-7 5-6-9-11-10-10-9-9-11-9-9-10-12-8-11-10

Avg. position: 9.05; highest: 5; lowest: 12; most common: 9

10. Dak Prescott: 13-10-10-13-12-13-11-7-8-13-13-11-9-11-8-11-8-11-9-8

Avg. 10.45; highest: 7; lowest: 13; most common: 11, 13

11. Deshaun Watson: 11-11-13-11-11-9-8-12-12-11-10-12-15-10-12-8-10-4-15-7

Avg. position: 10.6; highest: 4; lowest: 15; most common: 11

12. Derek Carr: 10-13-12-12-8-12-12-13-13-7-11-8-10-13-10-15-9-14-10-14

Avg. position: 11.3; highest: 7; lowest: 15; most common: 10, 12

13. Kyler Murray: 12-12-11-10-13-11-13-10-11-15-12-15-12-12-14-12-11-12-12-9

Avg. position: 11.95; highest: 9; lowest: 15; most common: 12

14. Matt Ryan: 14-17-16-14-14-14-15-14-14-14-14-13-16-14-15-17-15-13-16-26

Avg. position: 15.25; highest: 13; lowest: 26; most common: 14

15. Kirk Cousins: 17-14-14-15-15-16-14-15-16-12-16-14-23-18-13-14-14-21-23-12

Avg. position: 15.8; highest: 12; lowest: 23; most common: 14

16. Ryan Tannehill: 18-18-17-17-19-18-16-16-15-18-17-16-22-17-19-13-17-16-22-15

Avg. position: 17.3; highest: 13; lowest: 22; most common: 17

17. Mac Jones: 15-16-15-20-17-15-19-18-22-19-18-17-17-15-17-19-19-20-17-24

Avg. position: 17.95; highest: 15; lowest: 24; most common: 17

18. Jalen Hurts: 22-15-18-19-18-21-18-19-20-21-15-20-18-20-16-18-20-17-18-21

Avg. position: 18.2; highest: 15; lowest: 22; most common: 18

19. Baker Mayfield: 19-22-19-21-16-20-17-15-21-26-19-23-14-16-18-28-18-22-14-27

Avg. position: 19.75; highest: 14; lowest: 28; most common: 19

20. Jameis Winston: 23-24-26-24-21-24-24-17-18-27-23-24-13-21-20-16-21-10-13-18

Avg. position: 20.35; highest: 10; lowest: 27; most common: 24

21. Trevor Lawrence: 16-21-22-16-23-17-22-20-19-16-18-21-24-22-25-23-23-24-24-19

Avg. position: 20.85; highest: 16; lowest: 25; most common: 16, 23, 24

22. Tua Tagovailoa: 20-20-21-22-27-26-23-26-23-23-25-19-19-25-21-21-25-29-19-22

Avg. position: 22.8; highest: 19; lowest: 29; most common: 22, 23, 25

23. Carson Wentz: 29-23-20-27-26-29-21-30-31-22-21-22-21-19-22-20-22-18-21-17

Avg. position: 23.05; highest: 17; lowest: 31; most common: 22

24. Jared Goff: 26-27-25-25-25-23-20-21-28-25-22-18-25-23-28-30-24-25-25-32

Avg. position: 23.55; highest: 18; lowest: 32; most common: 25

25. Justin Fields: 24-25-23-26-20-19-26-24-26-24-27-30-28-27-26-27-28-19-28-20

Avg. position: 24.85; highest: 19; lowest: 30; most common: 26

26. Davis Mills: 21-31-32-30-22-27-25-23-29-28-24-26-20-29-24-26-27-28-20-23

Avg. position: 25.75; highest: 20; lowest: 32; most common: None

27. Trey Lance: 27-19-27-18-32-25-27-22-17-30-30-29-27-30-29-22-32-32-27-16

Avg. position: 25.9; highest: 16; lowest: 32; most common: 27

28. Zach Wilson: 28-26-28-23-29-28-28-27-24-20-26-28-26-28-31-29-16-30-26-28

Avg. position: 26.45; highest: 16; lowest: 31; most common: 28

29. Marcus Mariota: 30-29-24-28-30-30-30-31-27-17-28-27-30-24-27-25-29-23-30-30

Avg. position: 27.45; highest: 17; lowest: 31; most common: 30

30. Mitchell Trubisky: 25-28-30-29-24-22-29-28-30-32-31-31-29-26-23-32-30-26-29-2522

Avg. position: 27.95; highest: 22; lowest: 32; most common: 29

31. Daniel Jones: 31-30-31-31-28-31-31-29-25-29-29-25-31-31-32-24-26-31-31-29

Avg. position: 29.25; highest: 24; lowest: 32; most common: 31

32. Geno Smith: 32-32-29-32-31-32-32-32-32-31-32-32-32-32-30-31-31-x-32-31

Avg. position: 31.47; highest: 29; lowest: 32; most common: 32

John Shipley's rankings