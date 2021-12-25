Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    Friday Night Logue: Holiday Edition
    In this week's Friday Night Logue, we take a quick holiday look at the state of the Jaguars.
    Due to the busy holiday season I’ve collected a few quick-hitting thoughts for this week’s edition of Friday Night Logue as opposed to my usual 1,000-plus word analysis. I hope everyone has the hap-hap-happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny Kaye.

    -Tyson Campbell has been arguably the best player on the team in the second half of the season. No player has benefited more from Joe Cullen’s midseason scheme switch to more zone coverage -- with his eyes on the quarterback, Campbell has been able to rely on his natural instincts and become a ball hawk for Jacksonville’s defense.

    -The following three plays were drive-ending third downs on three consecutive possessions in the second half of last week’s game against Houston. There was a dig and a curl open in the first play; two curls open on the second play; and a dig open on the final play.

    Lawrence should not be expected to execute every single play to perfection, especially as a rookie quarterback in rainy conditions -- but his poor environment, including the lack of talent around him, shouldn’t completely exempt him from blame either.

    These next two failed third downs on the following two possessions show that both Lawrence and his surrounding cast are part of the equation of Jacksonville’s offensive woes.

    -Outside of the Trevor Lawrence vs. Zach Wilson storyline, the biggest thing to watch for Jaguars fans this week will be the performance of rookie safety Andre Cisco. He and Daniel Thomas split snaps in the absence of Rayshawn Jenkins last week, but it sounds like Cisco could be Sunday’s starter.

    "Well I’ll tell you, he did a good job," Cullen said this week. "Some things he was a little tentative, he wasn’t sure. He knew what to do but just go do it. I told him this week, ‘Hey, you get an opportunity to start. Go shoot your gun and let the chips fall.’ I think you’re going to see some good things. I think he has the athleticism and the speed and it’s his opportunity now really to showcase that he can be a starter in the league.”

    -The FNL prop bet hot streak continues after James Robinson punched in a touchdown last week. The season record now sits at 4-1. This week I’m taking James O’Shaughnessy under 28.5 receiving yards (available on DraftKings) with Dan Arnold set to return from injured reserve. 

