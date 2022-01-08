Friday Night Logue: Season Finale

The Jacksonville Jaguars were defeated by the New England Patriots 50-10 and it was as bad as sounds. One small positive from last week’s blowout loss, though, was a good game from left tackle Walker Little.

Cam Robinson’s absence (COVID protocols) allowed the rookie to slide into the starting spot, and he looked like he belonged. Little had a clean performance against one of the league’s best-coached defenses, allowing 0 pressures on 31 pass blocking snaps.

Even more impressive than his one-on-one reps on the edge was Little’s awareness to pick up New England’s blitz and stunt calls.

Little’s sole blown block came on a difficult assignment when he had to get on the opposite side of an interior defensive lineman to create a running lane. But other than that, Little created great angles and held his run blocks throughout the game.

It’s always dangerous to trust a small sample size, but Little’s second career start was a promising sign for the future. Jacksonville may have its left tackle of the future to pair with its franchise quarterback. How the rest of the offensive line shapes up will be one of the biggest questions for the Jaguars this offseason.

Other Thoughts

Andre Cisco is another rookie to watch in the final week of the season. He’s been quiet for the most part but has a few plays every game where his pure athleticism shines -- something that has been missing from Jacksonville’s safety room for some time now.

Other than keeping an eye on the rookies, Laviska Shenault is the player to watch for on Sunday. He has scored zero touchdowns this season, but he did score three times last year against Indianapolis.