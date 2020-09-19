How Have the Jaguars Allocated 2020 Cap Space to The Offense?

In just 10 days, the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to square off with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the 2020 season. When they do so, their roster is going to look quite a bit different than it has in any recent year.

As a result, we are going to examine both Jacksonville's offense and defense over the next few days to see where and who the Jaguars are investing their resources in. First, we will start off with the offense.