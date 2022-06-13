Jaguars Depth Charts: Projecting Jacksonville's Offense Entering Summer

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a few weeks away from football.

Real football.

Until the Jaguars open training camp toward the end of July, all the team can do is digest what they accomplished this spring and what challenges they are facing when they come back together for the final phase of their preparation for the 2022 season.

"I expect them to take time off, but at the same time, I do expect them to stay active. We’ll give them a workout book, a plan, a nutrition plan for the next six weeks that they can follow," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Thursday.

"Guys that are living in town can obviously come by and use the facility and lift. Our guys will be down there instructing. I expect them to come back into camp in great shape. It’s something that now when we do come back in a few weeks, it’s for real and we’re competing for roster spots. It kind of behooves them to make sure that they’re in great shape.”

So, how does the roster look ahead of training camp? Where do players stand at the end of the offseason program? We give our best guesses below in an offensive depth chart projection.

First-team offense

QB: Trevor Lawrence

The unquestioned QB1 in Jacksonville, Lawrence is coming off a productive spring in Doug Pederson's offense.

RB: Travis Etienne/James Robinson

This is a projection since James Robinson is not yet cleared for practice, but we are going to work under the presumption that he will get starter-level snaps when he returns to the field. Travis Etienne could be Jacksonville's second-most important offensive player after Lawrence.

TE: Evan Engram/Chris Manhertz

Evan Engram is set to be one of the staples of Jacksonville's offense this year, while Chris Manhertz is still the team's best option as an in-line blocker.

WR: Christian Kirk

WR: Marvin Jones

WR: Zay Jones

The Jaguars seem to have these three positions settled. Christian Kirk and Zay Jones each signed for big money this offseason; the kind of money that dictates they get a starting role. Alongside them is Marvin Jones, who was the team's best wide receiver last year and is the unquestioned leader of the unit.

LT: Cam Robinson

LG: Ben Bartch

C: Tyler Shatley

RG: Brandon Scherff

RT: Jawaan Taylor/Walker Little

There are two positions on this line you can write in stone. Cam Robinson is going to start at left tackle while free-agent addition Brandon Scherff starts at right guard. Otherwise, the Jaguars have left guard, center and right tackle all up for grabs. Ben Bartch and Tyler Shatley are the leaders at guard and center, while Jawaan Taylor and Walker Little are two former second-round picks who have to duke it out for the right tackle and swing tackle spots.

Second-team offense

QB: C.J. Beathard

Beathard was carted off the field last week, but Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Beathard would be back by training camp. He is an important backup veteran voice.

RB: Snoop Conner

This was a tough one between Snoop Conner and Ryquell Armstead. Regardless, whichever running back is on this unit is going to be the team's No. 3 running back behind Etienne and Robinson, even as a part of the second-team unit. Jaguars were high enough on Conner to trade up for him.

TE: Dan Arnold/Luke Farrell

I wouldn't be surprised if Dan Arnold played the second-most snaps among the Jaguars' tight ends, but he is ideally the second-team move tight end. Luke Farrell has drawn a lot of praise from the coaching staff for his improvement this offseason.

WR: Laviska Shenault

WR: Jamal Agnew

WR: Laquan Treadwell

Shenault is talented enough to be a starter if he can cut out his drops, but he is still a player whose best role is from the slot. He is an injury away from starting, while Jamal Agnew has a spot secured due to his speed and special teams value. Laquan Treadwell is more proven than the other receiver options on the depth chart below him.

LT: Walker Little/Jawaan Taylor

LG: K.C. McDermott

C: Luke Fortner

RG: Wes Martin

RT: Will Richardson

The loser of the Walker Little/Jawaan Taylor battle is going to be the team's swing tackle and Cam Robinson's backup. Luke Fortner has a chance to start at either left guard or center, but he is most likely going to be the team's top interior backup option in Week 1.

Third-team offense

QB: E.J. Perry/Jake Luton

It remains to be seen who the Jaguars' No. 3 quarterback is going to be. Jake Luton has experience after starting a handful of games as a rookie in 2020, while E.J. Perry received one of the largest undrafted free agent contracts this offseason.

RB: Ryquell Armstead

A mid-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, there were some in the building who thought Ryquell Armstead was going to replace Leonard Fournette after he was waived in 2020. COVID-19 ended his sophomore season before it began, however, and he bounded around the league as a result. He had a solid offseason program and looked quicker this spring than at any point last year.

TE: Naz Bohannon/Gerrit Prince/Grayson Gunter

Three young tight ends with athletic potential. Grayson Gunter is the best blocker of the group, while Naz Bohannon's rare traits as a former college basketball player make him one of the most exciting players on the 90-man roster.

WR: Marvin Hall

WR: Kevin Austin

WR: Tim Jones

Many would likely hope to see Kevin Austin higher on this list, but this seems like the right spot for him right now. He had some drops during the spring that show he is a bit further away from being an instant impact rookie like previously hoped or assumed, but he still has a chance to carve out a role. Tim Jones has once again impressed with his hands and routes, while Hall's speed is almost unmatched on the roster.

LT: Badara Traore

LG: Nick Ford

C: K.C. McDermott

RG: Jared Hocker

RT: Coy Cronk

Nick Ford and Coy Cronk are two players on this list who have drawn praise from the coaching staff this offseason. Ford is a versatile rookie who played every single spot on the line in college.