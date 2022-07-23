How Jaguars' Rookies Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma Can Compliment Each Other

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expecting big things out of the inside linebacker position. Not just in 2022, but for years to come, thanks to rookie linebackers Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma.

Lloyd, the No. 27 overall pick in April, and Muma, the No. 70 overall pick, are two of the newest and youngest additions to a Jaguars' defense that wants to improve in a big way in 2022 and beyond. And for a coaching staff that placed an emphasis on improving at linebacker this offseason, the rookies are exactly what the Jaguars had in mind.

"I think both of those guys based on, you know, because we watched them obviously before we drafted them, and then having them now is ... they're both really good players," Jaguars senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton said at the end of OTAs.

Sutton knows linebacker play like the back of his hand. His primary role with the Jaguars is lending a hand to inside linebackers coach Tony Gilbert, giving him a front-row view of Lloyd and Muma as they develop. His first job in the NFL came as a linebackers coach with the Jets, a role he was firmly in place for nearly a decade.

Now, Sutton's experience and expertise at linebacker will be lended to Lloyd and Muma. The rookie linebackers are two very different types of prospects, but Sutton sees traits in each that suggests they will be able to play off of each other and help one another as they grow.

Examples? Their versatility and attention to detail, two traits Sutton believes will help them acclimate themselves to defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell's scheme very quickly.

"They're different, you know. But definitely how you are talking about the flexibility, the things they can do, they're both very detailed people," Sutton said. "They want to know all the details of the defense."

Between Sutton, Caldwell and Gilbert, the Jaguars have all of the resources a young linebacker could want. Caldwell and Gilbert each had long NFL careers as linebackers and have since grown into teachers of the position, while Sutton's experience is indisputiable.

But it will be up to Lloyd and Muma themselves to ensure the teaching they receive is put to good use. Each are talented young players with productive and long careers ahead of them. Thanks to the makeup of each player, the Jaguars are confident those careers can get off to quick starts.

"I think the other thing they have, which is hard to be good at this position if you don't have this, they have instincts. You know, like they, they can overcome your coaching, you know, they really can, they can see things before they're happening and they know how to do it," Sutton said.

"They don't get out of whack. You know, they're kind of always square to the ball. And the other thing, both of them are highly competitive."

Lloyd and Muma will play different roles in 2020 and beyond, but the Jaguars believe they have finally solved their long-term linebacker problem with each. After years of poor play and investments at the position, the growth of each rookie alongside each other will be paramount to Jacksonville's defensive success.