Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 12?

Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers.

So, where do the Jaguars land after their thrilling 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens? We break it down below.

Overall

In terms of overall ranking, the Jaguars are the No. 20 team in Football Outsiders' DVOA rankings.

In terms of DVOA, the Jaguars are the No. 14 offense, the No. 26 defense, and the No, 11 special teams unit.

Offense

All EPA/Success Rate stats are via rbsdm.com

DVOA: No. 14

Passing DVOA: No. 11

Rushing DVOA: No. 22

EPA/Play: No. 10

Success rate: No. 7

Dropback EPA: No. 6

Dropback success rate: No. 4

Rushing EPA: No. 23

Rushing success rate: No. 16

The Jaguars' passing offense has become the strength of the team, which has not always been the case this season. The offense is finding success through the air now to all three levels of the field, making big plays over the last three weeks while having even more room for growth. For the offense to truly take off, though, they will need some more production out of the running game.

“They played good. We’d like to get more out of the run game, but you’re playing a really good run defense," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about the offensive line on Monday.

"Sometimes you have to do what works and throwing the football yesterday was the deal. I thought watching it today, those guys are not perfect but at the same time, they battled. They really kept the pocket clean for Trevor and did some nice things. This is a talented group, as we’ve talked about, Baltimore is, and they can present some problems. Their linebackers are active, and I thought our O-line did a nice job of handling that.”

Defense

All EPA/Success Rate stats are via rbsdm.com

DVOA: No. 26

Pass DVOA: No. 30

Rush DVOA: No. 13

EPA/Play: No. 20

Success rate: No. 17

Dropback EPA: No. 21

Dropback success rate: No. 17

Rushing EPA: No. 12

Rushing success rate: No. 14

While the Jaguars' offense is a strong passing group and a so-so running group, the defense is a complete shift. The unit has been better against the run than the pass for the last two quarters of the season, with the Jaguars still giving up big completions through the air due to some missing pieces at cornerback. Jacksonville allowed 27 points to Baltimore, but it was such a unique game due to their personnel usage that it is hard to take it into too much account.

“You kind of do that with teams that get into their 22 personnel and bigger personnel groups, 13 personnel, things like that," Pederson said. "It’s something that we see three safety looks sometimes against our offense, when we get into certain personnel groups. It’s kind of a week-to-week package for the defense.”

Trevor Lawrence

All EPA/Success Rate stats are via rbsdm.com

DYAR: No. 12

DVOA: No. 15

QBR: No. 16

Effective yards: No. 14

Completion %: No. 11

TD%: No. 17

INT%: No. 11

Y/A: No. 19

AY/A: No. 16

NY/A: No. 15

ANY/A: No. 14

Sack%: No. 10

EPA/play: No. 13

CPOE: No. 11

Success rate: No. 7

Trevor Lawrence has arguably been one of the three best quarterbacks in football since Week 9, but there are still a few clunkers through the 12-game sample size that bring his numbers to solid, not great. If this is what is being considered his true rookie season, though, then that seems to be a heck of a starting off point.

“He played well. He played tough. He played smart, took care of the football, other than one strip sack there towards the end late in the fourth quarter. I thought, man, I thought he played really well," Pederson said.

"He made some really big throws, took a step in the right direction as I mentioned after the game. Great for his confidence, a win like that and the way we won, I think can just build more confidence within the team.”

