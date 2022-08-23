Jaguars’ James Robinson Keeps Goals on Week 1: ‘I’m Just Itching To Get out There’

James Robinson is close. And if all goes well, how close he is exactly is just a few weeks away.

The third-year running back's recovery from a Week 16 Achilles tear last season has been one of the biggest storylines of Jacksonville Jaguars' training camp. As Robinson has quickly progressed in his rehab, hitting new stages of practice participation seemingly every week, Robinson's goal all along has come in clear view: a return in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 11.

"It has always been [my goal] since I got hurt. I mean, the timeline matched up so that was my goal to come back Week 1," Robinson told Jaguar Report after Tuesday's practice.

"I feel pretty good. I mean, obviously, we're still taking stuff slow, got a little bit until the first game. So yeah, just doing what I can and doing what they're letting me do, but I feel pretty good right now."

"I don’t think you go full steam ahead. I think you gradually increase his reps. You don’t want to stress his body, but at the same time, he needs to get enough work where he’s possibly ready to go for Washington if that’s the case," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about Robinson last week, showing Week 1 isn't just the goal for Robinson.

"It’s kind of the expectation, the hope, that he can be there at that point, and if not, listen, it’s okay. We’re comfortable with the guys behind him, and we’ll go with what we have.”

Robinson has spent the last two weeks taking part in team individual drills and team drills for the Jaguars. He has donned a red non-contact jersey, but he has gotten more and more time in real team situations than the start of camp, when he worked to the side and during individual drills.

Now, every time the first-team offense takes the field, Robinson takes it with them and splits reps with Travis Etienne. He isn't yet going full contact, but the Jaguars have increased his reps just like Pederson said they hoped to -- a trend that will continue this week as the Jaguars hold joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons.

“He’s not full clear, but he’s cleared to practice. We plan to increase his reps," Pederson said about Robinson on Tuesday. "You’ll see an orange jersey on him. I spoke with (Falcons Head Coach) Arthur Smith earlier this morning about that, so they’ll be aware about him. Just try to limit the amount of touches."

As a rookie, Robinson carried the ball 240 times for 1,070 yards (4.5 yards per carry) for seven touchdowns. He led rookie running backs in receptions (49) and touchdown receptions (three) while recording 344 yards. In 14 games, Robinson finished with 1,414 scrimmage yards (1,070 rushing, 344 receiving), the most scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie in the common-draft era. He was also the only rookie in the NFL to average more than 100 scrimmage yards per game in 2020.

In 2022, Robinson was on a tear before an injury in Week 8 derailed his season and slowed him down for the rest of the year. Per Sports Info Solutions, through Week 8 last year, Robinson rushed 88 times for 482 yards and was:

Eighth in rushing yards despite being 18th in carries

Seventh in rushing scores

Fourth in rushing scores

Sixth in yards per attempt

11th in yards after contact per attempt

Fifth in broken tackles/missed tackles forced per attempt

Eighth in points earned per play

10th in EPA per attempt

Fifth in Wins Above Replacement

But in Week 16 against the Jets, Robinson went down with a non-contact injury that always looked like the worst-case scenario. It was a scary and unfortunate injury for arguably the team's most productive and consistent performer.

But it was an injury Robinson has attacked head-on, even with doubters outside of Jacksonville who have questioned his ability to return nine months post-injury. Even when Robinson avoided the Physically Unable to Perform list at the start of camp, there seemed to be a shock from national analysts ... but not a shock to Robinson.

"I mean, I felt like a lot of people just -- no one was here during my rehab or anything. No one was there when I was sitting around for three months not doing anything," Robinson said on Tuesday. "I have had a lot of time rehabbing and I mean, I really don't know what people expected."



"Everything is so advanced now, but yeah, I mean, the trainers here did a really good job of my rehab, the doctor did a great job with my surgery. Yeah. I mean, the PUP, I felt pretty good before training camp, so I was just -- it felt pretty good not to be on that list. I mean, it just makes sense, if I'm doing stuff already."

The increased reps Robinson has seen in team settings during practice have been key for the third-year running back. While he hasn't played in a preseason game and won't play in this year's preseason finale against the Falcons, the increased time with the first-team offense against the Jaguars' defense has helped Robinson prepare for Week 1.

"It means a lot to me, getting my reads down and everything like that. I mean, doing stuff on the side is good. But I mean, when you're actually in there, you're able to get your reads down and everything like that," Robinson said. "So I mean, today, felt pretty good just to be able to burst through the hole and stuff like that and get my actual reads. So I mean, it felt pretty good."

Robinson is almost back. He isn't there quite yet, but that isn't because of any issues with his recovery. Instead, it is clear it is because the Jaguars want to be safe with one of their most important offensive players.

Robinson isn't back yet, but all signs indicate that it won't be much longer until he is. He has proven that in camp, and the increased reps only validate it more.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm just -- I'm so close. And I know I can do more and they know I can do more, but it just, it is I mean, we're just [gonna] keep taking it slow like I said before," Robinson said.

"I mean, it's just, I'm just itching to get out there. I mean, seeing everybody running around and knowing I'm there but not yet. I mean, I'm not allowed to right now, but it is just itching at me a little bit."