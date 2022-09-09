Jaguars Mailbag: Running Game Balance, X-Factors vs. Commanders and More

Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard.

Q: What is the Jags offensive scheme? Is it RPO based?

A: I am not sure you can really say the Jaguars have any true scheme exactly. They obviously have some principles in the running game with an emphasis on zone-blocking, and they showed in the preseason they like to move the pocket and let the quarterback make throws while on the move. With that said, they also emphasize being flexible to the defense their facing. I think the Jaguars are an offensive scheme that tries to implement a little bit of everything while focusing each week on their opponent's specific strengths and weaknesses.

Q: How much of a split between James Robinson and Travis Etienne will we see? Thanks

A: I think the two best comparisons for James Robinson and Travis Etienne in terms of their skill sets and how they should be used are Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, along with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. It depends what will be working for the Jaguars, but they clearly like Robinson on certain concepts since he is the better downhill runner, while also wanting Etienne on the field due to his vastly different level of explosion and speed. I would imagine it could be closer to 65/35 in favor of Etienne, though Robinson could potentially get some critical carries in terms of short-yardage and goal-line work.

Q: Is our kicker situation as bad as it seems? Because it seems like that is the most unreliable part of the roster.

A: I think it is. Yes, many teams throughout the league are looking for new answers at kicker each offseason, but new kicker Riley Patterson is the seventh different kicker the Jaguars have rostered in 2022. Matthew Wright, Andrew Mevis, Ryan Santoso, James McCourt, Jake Verity, and Elliott Fry have all come and gone to some degree, though McCourt is a security option for Patterson on the practice squad. Until Patterson can prove to be consistent and not a question mark, the kicker situation will be an issue.

Q: How much 12 personnel do you think we see from the Jags and do you think Christian Kirk come off the field or plays as a Z receiver on those snaps

A: I don't think you see it to a massive extent. I think the Jaguars know the game today is mostly played out of 11 personnel, and it is that grouping where the Jaguars do have the most dynamic passing-game weapons on the field. For the snaps where the Jaguars do go to 12 personnel, I think you see Christian Kirk still on the field. I would imagine he replaces Zay Jones, but there is some versatility there with Marvin Jones as well since Zay Jones has taken snaps at each position.

Q: What is the point of starting Jawaan Taylor? Conventional wisdom would say to start Little if they were truly close in performance. Is it kind of a prove it year for him and if he doesn’t take a big leap then let him walk and plug-in Walker Little?

A: Here is the thing when it comes to the Jawaan Taylor and Walker Little question: teams don't look ahead THAT much. If the argument to start Walker Little is that he is the future due to his contract situation, then that is an argument that is unlikely to hold weight with most teams since they are focused on 2022 and, more specifically, this Sunday.

In such an event, if Taylor and Little are truly even and the Jaguars aren't looking at the long-term ramifications, then it makes sense why Taylor would be the pick. He has more experience at right tackle than Little, while Little is also a better fit as the swing tackle since he is a natural left tackle. It was an even battle and Little is a starting talent that, eventually, needs to be on the field, but I do understand why they went with Taylor.

Q: If the Jaguars suddenly had to rename their franchise like the Commanders did, what would your suggestion be?

A: Happy Friday to you as well, lol. I would go with the native Jacksonville species: the Cyclones, in honor of my Grandfather's youth teams in Orange Park in past years.

Q: Washington/Clemson fan who’d rather see Trevor succeed than Snyder. How much are we expecting the Jags to lean on the screen game with the lack of downfield speed?

A: I don't know if I would say they lean on it, though I do think it makes sense to get guys like Christian Kirk, Travis Etienne and Jamal Agnew available and considering Washington's defensive front. With that in mind, how much can a team really lean on a screen game? Especially with a quarterback like Trevor Lawrence who has the arm to hit a pass at every level? So yes, I see some screens in the future, but not an abundance of them.

Q: Is there any worry for our two running backs coming off of injury and having to play on the worst field in the NFL?

A: I am sure there is a concern with any player playing on that field, but James Robinson and Travis Etienne have each been cleared. There shouldn't be any more worry with them than with anyone else.

Q: How many picks does Carson Wentz throw to us, and how many do the defense actually come away with?

A: I will go with three and one. I think Tyson Campbell picks him off as the defense sacks him four times.

Q: How confident are you right now, that the Jags with this new coaching staff doesn't lay another egg on Sunday? In other words, are you optimistic for Sunday based on what you saw from the team during training camp/preseason?

A: I should have been much more down on the Jaguars entering last year's opener. Urban Meyer had already shown signs of ineptness and the roster was clearly flawed, but I expected Trevor Lawrence's talent to win out over a bad Houston Texans team. The Texans were bad, but the Jaguars were a lot worse. This year, I do think the Jaguars have a chance to win but I do not think there should be a wave of overconfidence. Washington wasn't a bad team last year and, for as inconsistent as Carson Wentz is, he is an upgrade for them at quarterback. I do think this staff is clearly an upgrade from last year's, however, so they should have a fighting chance.

Q: Are the Jaguars the first professional team you've covered?

A: Yes they are, and I am proud of it. I have covered high school school football for two publications and in six counties, while also covering UCF Football and Baseball. That is my background, though my credentials are with the stories I have written and the bonds and relationships I have formed during my four blessed years on the Jaguars' beat.

Q: Who do you view as Sunday's X-Factors?

A: Trevor Lawrence is the obvious answer but besides him, I will go with these three: Jawaan Taylor, Travis Etienne, and Josh Allen. Taylor on Montez Sweat will be a key matchup, while Etienne has the best chance to be Jacksonville's explosive playmaker. Then on defense, a big game from Allen could be what spurns a strong performance against Wentz.