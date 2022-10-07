Jaguars Mailbag: The Importance of the Texans Game, Tyson Campbell and More

Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard.

Q: I feel like the secondary has been impressive for most of the year so far, especially Tyson Campbell. Are we maybe starting to underrate him?

A: I think the secondary has played well, too. Part of that is the pressure they got on the Colts in Week 2 and the injuries the Chargers had in Week 3, but the Jaguars' pass defense was rock-solid in Week 4 against the best receiver duo they will likely see all year. The conditions played a part, but Shaquill Griffin, Darious Williams, Andre Cisco, Rayshawn Jenkins, and Tyson Campbell all made big plays. I think there is room to improve with the unit -- Williams doesn't have the best numbers aside from a solid Week 4 -- but overall the group has played winning football.

As for Campbell, he has been given plenty of chances to make plays and he has mostly taken advantage. He is the second-most targeted player in coverage on the defense with 21 targets, per Pro Football Focus, but his 61.9% completion rate is tied for the best among Jacksonville's corners. He has made big plays in contested situations and really does feel like he is just a few tweaks away on a handful of plays from having a shut-down season. But I don't think I would call him underrated because I think most recognize he is really talented, and I do think there is another level for him to unlock.

Q: Is the Texans' game a big game even if they are winless? It feels like one

A: I think this is a huge game for the Jaguars. I actually think this game is more important than last week's trip to Philadelphia was, as long as you look past the Doug Pederson returning to the Eagles angle. Were the Jaguars more amped up emotionally last week than this week, due both to Pederson and the fact that they were facing an undefeated team with a chance to make a statement? Maybe. But that doesn't change the reality of the importance of this week vs. Houston.

The Jaguars are set to go on their easiest stretch of games this season. At 2-2 after losing two games they should have won already, the Jaguars can't afford to lose many more games that they have a chance to win. With tough games against the Chiefs and Ravens down the road, the Jaguars need to win all of the games they are supposed to. And that starts this week.

Over the next five weeks, the Jaguars will play the Texans, the Colts, the Giants, the Broncos, and the Raiders. Those are five games the Jaguars should have chances in, though it is a stretch to predict them to go 5-0 during that stretch. Considering the team they are tied with in the AFC South standings -- the Tennessee Titans -- play the Colts and Texans in the same stretch, this could be the time for the Jaguars to either build a cushion in the AFC South or potentially lag behind. This is a big game, especially for a Jaguars team that still needs to prove it can win the games they are supposed to win.

Q: Do you think the snap count and touches for James Robinson and Etienne was more of a fluke last game or a sign of things to come?

A: The Jaguars just didn't have enough plays to even make Sunday look like a real collection of trends. When the Jaguars don't even run 50 plays, it is going to be hard to get as many players involved as they need to on a game-by-game basis. So I think the usage of the two was mostly the way it was because the Jaguars had a lot of their offense thrown out the window due to Trevor Lawrence's five turnovers.

Q: 60/40 run/pass this Sunday against Houston, right?

A: I don't think this is automatically the case, no. I think the Texans have proven they can get ran on, especially after a previously awful running team like the Chargers produced several explosive runs last week. But I do think the Jaguars view being able to throw the ball and develop a play-action attack is critical to the offensive success, so I think that any week will see them want to put the game on Trevor Lawrence's shoulders.

Q: Felt like we ran surprisingly little against the Eagles, particularly given the conditions. How much of that do you think was down to a lack of faith in our O-line's ability to win in the run block against that ferocious Eagles Defensive front?

A: No, in my opinion. I think it is the fact the Jaguars turned the ball over five times, which led to them not even being able to get 50 snaps off. They had 10 drives not counting the kneel down at the end of the first-half, and six of those had three plays or fewer. If Trevor Lawrence didn't turn it over so much, the offense would have been on the field more. This is especially true when two of his turnovers came on fourth- and third-down, taking away completely new sets of downs.

Q: I wish the offense installed more QB runs. I understand wanting to protect your franchise, but Jalen Hurts. Trevor could be a top 3 rushing QB imo, adding another layer to the offense. Why do you think they want him to only throw?

A: I think some of it is Trevor Lawrence's play-style -- he is looking to throw, not run -- and some of it is, like you mentioned, the offense. I think Lawrence has a great deal of functional athleticism and is even arguably a rare athlete for the position, but I am not sure this translates to being a great rusher. He is able to get yards when he sees them, but the few designed runs they have called have been just O.K.

Q: Ready to admit you missed on the 2022 offseason? Kirk, Jones, Cam Robinson all look good.

A: Sure! I am always ready to admit where I was wrong. While four games is hardly a worthwhile sample size, I do not I undersold what Zay Jones could bring to the offense and overall locker room. I also likely didn't factor in enough just how well Kirk would fit in Pederson's scheme and just how arguably elite he is at times in the slot. With that said, I would defend myself by saying just because the results of the Kirk deal looks favorable after four games, you can still call into question the process. Who else was really going to pay Kirk close to what they did, ultimately? Still, he is a good player and I am ready to admit the Jaguars made smarter moves than I would have.

Q: Who is going to be Jacksonville's toughest competition in the AFC South?

A: I think it is hands down the Titans. The Colts have far too many issues at the root of their team talent- and even scheme-wise to, in my opinion, pose much of a threat. The Colts look like a team that will actually get worse as the season goes on, not better. And while I have a lot of respect for Lovie Smith as a coach, the Texans just seemed undermanned in terms of game-changing talent, especially at quarterback.

The Titans have a team with a lot of experienced, productive veteran players and one of the AFC's best coaches in Mike Vrabel. They also have enough of a physical, ground-and-pound style that makes me think they could match up well vs. the Jaguars' roster.