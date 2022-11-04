Jaguars Mailbag: What Does the Calvin Ridley Trade Change?

Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard.

This week we take questions on the Jaguars' Week 9 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, the Calvin Ridley trade and more.

Q: Hi, did you think that trading for Calvin Ridley is also meaning that next draft will be more about defense?

A: I am not sure I would say about defense. The Jaguars will also have needs at tight end, guard, offensive tackle, and running back in the event of potential deals expiring or being changed. So I think you could see some definite attention paid to the offensive side of the ball.

I do think this means the Jaguars have more or less made their big move at wide receiver, which is a fair enough play when you obtain a player as good as Calvin Ridley. The impending receiver classes in both free agency and the draft don't present a player as good as Ridley, so now the Jaguars don't have the pressure of being forced to find a wideout early.

Q: Does this mean they are done adding weapons in terms of the draft?

A: I don't think so. With Marvin Jones' contract expiring and Jamal Agnew's deal likely being up in the air, the Jaguars will have the room to fit more receivers on the roster. But while the Jaguars were at one point likely going to be forced to spend a top-50 pick at receiver, they can now look elsewhere. They also need to likely look at tight ends and running backs, too, which count as weapons.

Q: How do we avoid getting swept by the Titans this season. Or do we just embrace it at this point for the benefit of our draft position?

A: You never accept it. Even if it makes more sense to have a better draft position, the Jaguars can't afford to have another culture of losing begin to fester. The Jaguars need to show they can hang with the Titans this season, even if it only means motivation for next season.

Q: I'm confused. I've watched a good bit of punditry about the Ridley trade and seen people say he was a top 10 receiver and people such as The Ringer crew say he's at best a WR2. What are your observations on Ridley the player?

A: I think Ridley is a clear WR1 when he is at his best. His traits and production suggest he can be a top-10 receiver, and I am not even sure that is his ceiling. Ridley has it all: speed, yards after the catch, hands, ability to win on the outside and downfield on the boundary, the ability to beat press coverage, and the ability to dominate in isolated matchups. Ridley can do it all when he is on the field.

Q: Should the fans start looking at 2023 or can this team make a run at the playoffs?

A: I think anything can happen obviously, especially with a Jaguars team that has spent more time in the lead this year than the Buffalo Bills and has been to the red-zone as often as the Ravens and Chiefs. With that said, the odds say the Jaguars' season is close to dead at 2-6, especially with a stretch vs. the Chiefs, Ravens, Titans, Cowboys and Jets coming up. Still focus on this year, but 2023 will likely be the light at the end of the tunnel sooner than later.

Q: It’s December 1st. Light chill in the air. The Jags have obliterated the record for ‘highest DVOA by a 2-9 team.’ All losses by single digits. Oh look, Shipley published a mock draft! “Imagine,” a smile crosses my face as I allow myself to dream, “adding Calvin Ridley AND Will Anderson to this young core.”

A: Is everything okay?

Q: How confident are we that Ridley returns to form? Hasn’t it been two years?

Based off social media videos of his workouts, he looks like he is in peak physical shape. He hasn't missed any time at all with a physical injury. I am wondering if it isn't fair to say two fewer years of tread on the tire as a receiver could be beneficial as opposed to harmful.

Q: Where would you rank receiver on our list of needs after the trade? How many other positions would you prioritize over it?

I think cornerback, interior defensive line and tight end all come well before it. You could even argue outside linebacker and safety, just depth wise. The Jaguars will have a starting trio of Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones next season, so any receiver they add would be a No. 4 receiver in 2023 unless he takes snaps away from Jones.

Q: Why haven’t the Jaguars tried Darious Williams on the outside at all this season, given his troubles in the slot and the defense’s struggle lately guarding the side opposite of Tyson? I thought that’s where most of his success came with the Rams.

A: I personally do not know. Williams has already placed twice as many snaps in the slot this year than he did during his entire Rams career, and it is clear he is likely better fit on the outside. With that said, there are a lot of times like in Week 8 where the matchup dictates it. For example, the Jaguars would likely rather have Williams on Jerry Jeudy than Tre Herndon in the slot.

Q: Ridley is a top receiver when playing, but he will be nearly 29 by this time next season. Even though CB is a huge need opposite Tyson, I feel like we should draft WR1 or 2 and just try and load up at that position for Trevor and Doug’s offense. What are your thoughts on taking a CB in the first round versus a WR or even D-Lineman? And how does this CB class stack up to years past?

A: I think at this point it is clear cornerback is the team's greatest need moving forward. Ridley is 27 per the NFL, so he will be 28 when he lines up for the Jaguars in Week 1 next year, the same age as Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill. Are the Dolphins concerned about Hill's long-term ability after this year? I doubt it. I think Ridley can be a long-term solution, but I do think it is smart to continue adding to the room next offseason.

Q: At one point you were a proponent for trading for Jeudy. If the Broncos would have taken the same offer as what Ridley's max compensation could be would you have rather done that?

A: Personally I do not recall advocating for trading for Jeudy. Though I could stand corrected. With that said, I think Ridley is a higher-caliber of talent than Jeudy on their best days so, ultimately, give me Ridley.

Q: More likely to be brought back next season. Evan Engram or Jawaan Taylor?

A: I will go with Evan Engram. Engram will likely be more valuable to the Jaguars than to any other team next offseason, but he can still likely be brought back at a relatively team-friendly price. Jawaan Taylor has been the better overall player this season, but he will likely draw a great price on the open market as a young, ascending right tackle who was a recent second-round selection.

Q: It’s my understanding that as of right now, the Jaguars are over the cap for ‘23. Who do you see leaving or possibly restructuring?

A: A few names I think are worth looking at: Roy Robertson-Harris, Jamal Agnew, Rayshawn Jenkins, Shaquill Griffin, and K'Lavon Chaisson. Without those five, the Jaguars have about $12 million in cap space.

Q: When will we see some more Tim Jones in this offense? Seems like he makes a play whenever he gets the ball and just maybe he can be a guy downfield. Worth a shot!

A: I think what you have seen with the Jaguars' offense is what you will get. They have made it clear their top wideouts are Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Marvin Jones. Add in their usage of multiple tight ends, and the Jaguars don't have many snaps for a fourth wide receiver.