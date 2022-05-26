Which Jaguars Offensive Newcomer Is the Most Important in 2022?

Few teams spent as much money as the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. Not even just in this year's free agency cycle alone, with the Jaguars' spending spree this ranking among the most guaranteed money spent by any team in an offseason in NFL history.

Now, the Jaguars will need to see results follow their big-money process. A year after finishing 3-14, the Jaguars made sure they were aggressive to raise both the floor and the ceiling of their roster, hoping that big-name additions on offense and defense could push the Jaguars past the depths of losing they have faced for much of the last decade.

But which newcomers are the most important and which ones do the Jaguars need to simply produce no matter what? That is a key question after this year's spending spree and seven-player draft. To find the answer, we will take a look at all three units to determine who the most important newcomers on the roster are.

There is no question the Jaguars need a big offensive turnaround in 2022. To accomplish that, they will need at least one of their new faces on that side of the ball to make a big impact. But which one is most important? To find the answer, we examine the cases of the top candidates and make a decision.

WR Christian Kirk

There are few players whose contracts made the impact that Christian Kirk's have. It seems as if the wide receiver market has completely exploded in terms of movement and salary ceiling after the Jaguars broke the bank for Kirk, though his deal is more in line with the middle of the pack of early tier wide receivers. Still, Kirk, who the Jaguars signed to a four-year, $72 million deal with $37 million guaranteed in March, is the largest addition the Jaguars made to the offense this season.

The Jaguars' entire passing game, with the scheme, too often failing to support rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars' weapons sometimes struggled both in terms of catching, coming up in big moments downfield and in terms of getting consistent separation, though the scheme, presence of Urban Meyer and some rookie moments from Lawrence himself all playing factors. Still, it was clear with the Kirk contract just how important making an upgrade at wide receiver was.

Kirk will have to prove he can step up for Lawrence and the passing game where the Jaguars failed last year, especially as a downfield threat. With the Jaguars lacking a true vertical threat after DJ Chark's injury, Kirk's ability to not just be a high-volume target, but also a vertical threat is key.

RG Brandon Scherff

The Jaguars' offensive line was far from bad last season, though the interior group at times left some to be desired. The Jaguars had a revolving door at guard due to injuries throughout the year to A.J. Cann, Andrew Norwell and others, leading to the Jaguars hitting the reset button at guard with Brandon Scherff in free agency.

Scherff, who the Jaguars signed to a three-year, $49.5 million contract with $30 million in guarantees, is going to be tasked with stepping into a starting role at right guard right away. Scherff is set to be the Jaguars' best offensive player in terms of pure reputation in 2021, with him having Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors under his belt. Considering the Jaguars' lack of consistency at guard the last few years, getting high-caliber play on a consistent level could be a potential game-changer for the offense.

WR Zay Jones

Make no mistake; the Jaguars are looking for Zay Jones to make a big impact. While some incorrectly presumed Jones was signed as a depth piece this offseason, his contract makes it clear the Jaguars will look to him to start and make a considerable impact in 2022. Jones, who the Jaguars signed to a three-year, $24 million deal with $14 million in guarantee, was a 2017 second-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills and appeared in 17 games for the Raiders last season and caught 47 passes for 546 yards and one touchdown.

Jones likely won't have the same volume or emphasis as Kirk, but it is clear the Jaguars see him as a big piece of their offense. Based on snaps and targets alone, Jones will likely be a considerable piece of the offense, perhaps similar to what we saw from Laviska Shenault last year in terms of usage.

TE Evan Engram

Few free agents added by the Jaguars this offseason have the upside of tight end Evan Engram, who the Jaguars signed to a one-year, $9 million deal with $8.25 in guaranteed money. Engram, who will turn 28 years old in September, has long been known as an athletic marvel at the tight end position and is arguably the Jaguars' most talented pass-catcher at the position since Marcedes Lewis.

The tight end position played a major role in Doug Pederson's offenses in the past so it is only natural to think Engram is primed for a big role. And while Engram may have to share some of his role and targets with fellow move tight end Dan Arnold, he does figure to be a big part of what the Jaguars do in the passing game this year.

C Luke Fortner

The Jaguars' lone top-100 pick that was spent on the offensive side of the ball was Kentucky center Luke Fortner. Fortner is set to make an impact on the Jaguars' depth chart because of his versatility to play both guard and center, but the Jaguars plan to start him out at center and primarily keep him there. Considering veteran center Tyler Shatley looks like the incumbent starter at center, this could mean Fortner starts his career as a backup.

Still, Fortner is a player who is pro-ready considering his age and college experience. The Jaguars believe he has a high floor and can make an impact right away if needed, and there is always the chance he will have to do just that. Shatley looks like he will start unless Fortner makes a big push in camp, but Fortner's role filling in at multiple spots is still key.

RB Travis Etienne

Few offenses generated big plays at a lower clip than the Jaguars last season, and that is exactly where Travis Etienne is supposed to figure in. According to Sharp Football Analysis, the Jaguars finished No. 26 overall in explosive play rate last year and No. 19 in explosive run rate. The passing game was worse at creating big plays than the running game, but the No. 25 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft can make an impact in both areas.

Whether it is as a receiver option out of the backfield who has the flexibility to both line up outside and be a mismatch out of the backfield or as an explosive running back who can take any carry the distance, Etienne can make a play. Etienne is unproven since he spent last year on injured reserve following his Lisfranc injury, but getting the explosive playmaker back in the fold is a much-needed boost for the offense.

Verdict: Christian Kirk

The Jaguars need most of this list to make a big impact, but Kirk stands out above the rest. Yes, the Jaguars need Scherff to play to his contract and for Jones to improve the wide receiver room. They will also likely lean on Etienne for a major role considering James Robinson's late-season Achilles injury last year.

But Kirk is in a league of his own when it comes to importance. Lawrence needs both a security blanket and a playmaker at receiver, and Kirk is going to instantly asked to be both. Scherff and Etienne will be key, but how much of an upgrade Kirk proves to be will be the most critical piece of the new-look offense.