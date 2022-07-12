Jaguars Rumors: How Much Does the 2022 Season Matter for Trent Baalke's Job Security?

Should we expect to see Trent Baalke return to the Jaguars' front office no matter what happens during the 2022 season?

Few front office executives entered the 2022 offseason with as much heat on them as Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke.

But does that mean anything at all for his job status beyond this season?

Early clues and signs are no, it does not.

While Baalke was forced to walk the coals this offseason by fans and national and local media alike, indications to Jaguar Report this offseason have been that Baalke's job security past 2022 may not necessarily depend on the Jaguars producing a winning season.

Things of course can change; nobody expected Urban Meyer to have a 13-game leash as head coach, after all. But for now, it appears Baalke and the Jaguars need to show improvement following last year's nightmarish season, which should be almost automatic at this point.

The general knowledge -- according to a source who was granted anonymity so they could speak freely -- is that Baalke hasn't been given a directive that he must win X-amount of games to keep his job after 2022. So for those expecting Baalke to be playoffs or bust this fall, expectations should be tempered.

The Jaguars have made it clear this offseason that they trust Baalke to put forth a multi-year plan. First, the Jaguars nixed the idea of an executive vice president overseeing Baalke in the front office, allowing Baalke to be as hands-on with the Jaguars' free agency and draft as any other general manager.

"I am pausing on the consideration of introducing an executive vice president of football," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement when he announced the decision this offseason.

"In just over three weeks, Doug Pederson has instilled a structured and disciplined approach that is clearly making a difference in our culture and mindset. I feel we're best served at this time by allowing Doug, [General Manager] Trent [Baalke] and their assistants to take ownership of our path moving forward. We will continue to explore the addition of personnel to other areas of our football operations to provide everyone the best chance to win."

Secondly, the Jaguars hired a close Baalke ally this offseason to be his No. 2 in the front office with long-time San Francisco 49ers scout and executive Ethan Waugh on Wednesday, the team's newest assistant general manager. It seems unlikely the Jaguars would have greenlit a Waugh hire -- or that Waugh would have even been interested in the job -- if there was an expectation for the seat to be hot entering 2022.

Baalke, who is entering his second season as general manager, oversaw the Jaguars' 3-14 season a year ago. He was also a big part of the 2020 front office that assembled the 1-15 Jaguars, serving as director of player personnel and eventually interim general manager in what was the worst season record-wise in team history.

There was a clear and noticeable uproar from sections of the fan base when it was first suggested the Jaguars could potentially keep Baalke in place following Meyer's firing last December. Some fans even came out to the final home game vs. the Colts in Week 18 decked in clown gear to protest the potential move, which was eventually made official after a controversial head coach search.

Reports from national media suggested for weeks that Baalke's presence in Jacksonville would impact the search for Meyer's replacement, a search that eventually ended with Doug Pederson as the hire and with Baalke firmly in place.

"I knew all along that I was. I had a vote of confidence from Shad," Baalke said after Doug Pederson's hire when asked if he knew during the process that he would remain as general manager.

"As we went into the process, I had a plan. There was no timetable to announce the next head coach. We went into it with a very open mind. We had a process. We stuck to it. At the end of the day, it was about getting it right. I truly believe we got it right with Doug. Have no doubt about it."