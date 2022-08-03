Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Observations on First Defensive Depth Chart

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially put in seven training camp practices under new head coach Doug Pederson, preparing them for Thursday night's Hall of Fame game against Las Vegas and putting them officially in the dog days of summer.

Along with the completion of the first week of camp comes the release of the team's first depth charts for the offense, defense and special teams. While nothing is set in stone, this gives us a good chance to look at where the Jaguars' roster is at entering the Raiders game.

"It's going to be exciting just to get the team on the field, you know, against another opponent. And then for the first time for all of us with the coaches and new players and really the whole team, so we're looking forward to that," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Sunday.

"I haven't set any parameters yet on how much playing time people are going to get. (We're going to) be as fair especially for the young guys, try to get as many of the young guys in the game as I can. But I'll make those determinations. We still got a couple days here left to practice.”

So, what stands out about the Jaguars' first offensive depth chart? We break it down below.

Andre Cisco takes rightful place as starter

Andre Cisco has taken every single starting rep across from Rayshawn Jenkins in training camp, making it hardly a surprise to see him listed as a starting at safety with the first-team defense. But after the 2021 season where it seemed like there was nothing Cisco could do to break into the starting lineup, it is still encouraging to see him listed as one of the secondary's starters.

"Yeah, coachable guy. You like his athleticism. He’s here, he’s buying in. He’s ready to work," defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said at the start of training camp.

Cisco has flashed his range and hard-hitting ability throughout camp, coming close to several turnovers and seemingly providing a consistent presence in the backend of the defense. It won't be until the games start that we truly see how equipped Cisco is to start in Caldwell's scheme, but he is going to get every chance.

Montaric Brown's strong camp has translated to depth chart

It has been a strong couple of weeks for rookie cornerback Montaric Brown. The seventh-round selection out of Arkansas flew under the radar entering camp but he has been a standout performer for the Jaguars' second team defense, even finding some success against Laquon Treadwell at times.

Brown's strong camp has translated to the depth chart, with Brown being listed with Chris Claybrooks as the team's primary backup outside cornerback. He is even higher on the depth chart than fellow cornerback Gregory Junior, who was selected an entire round earlier than Brown in April. Brown has had a good camp and it has clearly made an impression on the Jaguars.

DaVon Hamilton gets his chance

The Jaguars have a host of options at nose tackle between DaVon Hamilton, Malcom Brown and Jay Tufele, but it looks like their first choice to start in the middle of the defense is Hamilton. This gives Hamilton his first chance to enter a season as a starter after his first two years saw him make 14 starts in relief of injured veterans.

Hamilton has had a strong camp, giving Jaguars' centers Luke Fortner and K.C. McDermott major issues in pass-rush drills and being a force against the run in team drills. Hamilton has the skillset to be a legitimate playmaker at nose tackle thanks to his blend of size, strength and explosiveness, and now it looks like he will be getting his chance.

Devin Lloyd, Darious Williams keep starting spots despite injuries

One thing the Jaguars have made clear with these depth charts has been that they aren't going to knock any player for injuries at this point. Just as Jawaan Taylor kept his starting spot on the depth chart despite missing time with a hamstring injury, rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd (hamstring) and veteran cornerback Darious Williams (shoulder) are still listed as starters.

Chad Muma, Shaquille Quarterman and Tre Herndon have all got reps with the first-team defense in place of Lloyd and Williams, but it is obvious the Jaguars are going to turn to the pair as starters as soon as they are 100% healthy. The Jaguars made big investments in these players for a reason, and even early injuries won't stop them from playing.

Arden Key and Dawuane Smoot's roles get some clarity

There have been a few questions about exactly what roles Arden Key and Dawuane Smoot would play in Caldwell's 3-4 scheme since each is more of a 4-3 end than a 3-4 outside linebacker. But we have seen each play multiple roles in camp, even putting their hand in the dirt along the edge in four-man fronts, while sliding inside in nickel formations.

The depth chart places each with the defensive line as opposed to being placed at outside linebacker, which makes it clear Smoot and Key are closer to being pure defensive linemen than they are to being edge players like Josh Allen or Travon Walker.

“He's having a good camp. He's a veteran player who’s defensively been able to move around," Pederson said on Tuesday about Smoot.

"He's explosive, he's quick off the ball. He's been a really good mentor and leader to some of the young guys over there. Just a versatile player for the defensive line and really excited for him and how he can how he can help that defense in whether it's rotational, situational, starter, all that. He’s going to be in the mix.”