The Jacksonville Jaguars are just 25 days away from kicking off the Doug Pederson era against the Washington Commanders, and even fewer days away from having to finalize their Week 1 roster.

The Jaguars cut their roster down from 90 to 85 this week and will have to make five more cuts next week. But for now, the Jaguars are looking ahead to Week 2 of the preseason, their third preseason game and a bout vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers that head coach Doug Pederson says will be the starter's tuneup game.

“Yeah, for me I do want to see our starters play a little longer, go a little deeper in the second quarter. Our defensive starters haven’t played a ton in the first two games. They’ve done well, they just haven’t played a whole lot," Pederson said.

"I want to see them play a little bit more in this game and same with the offense. Again just start seeing the consistency with those two units. Overall, just treating this like a normal in-season game plan type game then get ready for Atlanta next week.”

With camp and the preseason inching to a close, we are set to breakdown what we believe the 53-man roster may look like at this point, while also comparing it to our pre-camp predictions.

So, who do we think makes it? Who needs a big final two weeks? We break it down below.

Quarterbacks (2): Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard.

Changes from pre-camp predictions: None.

Analysis: The Jaguars moved on from Jake Luton earlier this week, so it appears E.J. Perry is set to be the young practice squad arm they develop behind Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has had a stellar camp in his second year, though backup quarterback C.J. Beathard has had some issues throughout camp with accuracy and decision-making.

Running backs (4): James Robinson, Travis Etienne, Snoop Conner, Ryquell Armstead.

Changes from pre-camp predictions: None.

Analysis: The Jaguars have made it crystal clear who their top four running backs on the roster are. James Robinson has inched closer and closer to being back to 100% and full speed, and in his absence, the Jaguars have seen Etienne as their lead back, with Snoop Conner getting some first-team work and Ryquell Armstead behind them. The Jaguars will need to carry four backs considering Robinson's status.

Tight ends (4): Evan Engram, Dan Arnold, Chris Manhertz, Luke Farrell

Changes from pre-camp predictions: None.

Analysis: No surprises here. Evan Engram and Chris Manhertz look like they are getting the most snaps among the tight ends, while Dan Arnold and Luke Farrell will see time as a pass-catcher and blocker respectively. No rookie Jaguars tight end has stood out enough to push any of these core four, while Engram's place as one of the offense's most-utilized targets has only become more clear.

Offensive line (8): Ben Bartch, G; Brandon Scherff, G; Will Richardson Jr., T; Tyler Shatley, C; Luke Fortner, C; Cam Robinson, T; Jawaan Taylor, T; Walker Little, T

Changes from pre-camp predictions: None.

Analysis: Perhaps Will Richardson's ankle injury against the Browns sidelines him and the Jaguars keep guard Wes Martin here, but that is the only real likely scenario. The Jaguars have their five starters and top two backups firmly in place.

Wide receivers (6): Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault, Jamal Agnew, Laquon Treadwell.

Changes from pre-camp predictions: None.

Analysis: This is one of those spots that could actually change between now and the final cutdown day, with players like Laquon Treadwell, Jeff Cotton Jr., and Tim Jones all competing for the final receiver spot. Among these three, Treadwell has seen the vast majority of first-team reps. Still, perhaps Cotton Jr., or Jones flash over the next two weeks and really push Treadwell.

Defense

Safety (5): Rayshawn Jenkins, Andre Cisco, Andrew Wingard, Daniel Thomas, Rudy Ford

Changes from pre-camp predictions: None.

Analysis: Rayshawn Jenkins and Andre Cisco are the starters, while Andrew Wingard looks like the clear No. 3 safety after an impressive training camp. Rudy Ford has shined on special teams enough to warrant the fifth spot.

Cornerback (6): Shaquill Griffin, Tyson Campbell, Darious Williams, Tre Herndon, Chris Claybrooks, Montaric Brown

Changes from pre-camp predictions: Swapped Claybrooks and Junior.

Analysis: The Jaguars could always lean toward draft position and potential upside when it comes to making up their cornerback room, but both the amount of reps and the performance of each player in training camp suggests Chris Claybrooks should make the roster over sixth-round cornerback Gregory Junior. Seventh-round cornerback Montaric Brown has stood out both in practice and in games.

Linebacker (8): Foyesade Oloukun, MLB; Devin Lloyd, MLB; Chad Muma, MLB; Shaquille Quarterman, MLB: Josh Allen, OLB; Travon Walker, OLB; K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB; Jamir Jones, OLB

Changes from pre-camp predictions: Add Jamir Jones.

Analysis: It is obvious who the Jaguars see as their backup outside linebackers in 3-4 looks. While both Dawuane Smoot and Arden Key have played some edge snaps in Jacksonville's defense, each has done so as a down lineman. It has been former first-round pick K'Lavon Chaisson and Jamir Jones as the backups.

Defensive line (7): Foley Fatukasi, DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris, Arden Key, Dawuane Smoot, Jay Tufele, Adam Gotsis

Changes from pre-camp predictions: No Malcom Brown.

Analysis: The Jaguars' starting defensive line looks like it will be Foley Fatukasi and Roy Robertson-Harris at defensive end, with DaVon Hamilton at nose tackle. Jay Tufele and Adam Gotsis are second-team defensive linemen, while Arden Key and Dawuane Smoot are interior pass-rushers who have taken snaps all over the defensive line. Malcom Brown is one of the most experienced defensive linemen, but Tufele has had a more impressive camp.

Special teams

Kicker: Ryan Santoso

Punter: Logan Cooke

Long snapper: Ross Matiscik

Changes from pre-camp predictions: None.

Analysis The Jaguars have had three kickers on the roster during training camp, but only Ryan Santoso has been left standing after Andrew Mevis was waived and Elliott Fry was injured. Doug Pederson said this week the Jaguars still need to see more from Santoso.