Jaguars Training Camp: Etienne, Walker and Other Winners of First Week of Practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for Day 7 of training camp on Monday, putting the first week of camp officially behind them.

Six practices in seven days under the hot and unforgiving Florida sun have tested the Jaguars, who started wearing shoulder pads on Saturday and had their first day in complete pads on Sunday. Over the first week, we have seen some growth, some issues and some players stand out in a big way.

"We're all in this. We're in this evaluation phase. That's what training camp is about. It's about evaluating," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Sunday.

So, which Jaguars are the winners of the first week of practice and have stood out the most among their peers? We break it down below.

Travis Etienne

There is no question who the Jaguars' most impressive offensive player was during the first week of camp. Travis Etienne entered camp with high expectations after an impressive spring of OTAs, and so far he has done anything but disappoint. Trevor Lawrence had his good days and certainly flashed high-end talent, but the secondary has suffocated the passing game in recent days. The same can't be said about the running game, though, which has seemingly popped off one to two big runs each practice. This effort has primarily been led by Etienne, last year's No. 25 overall pick.

"Yeah, it's exciting to see him and where he's come from, how he's kind of battled to get himself back on the football field. It appears that he hasn't lost the explosiveness, which is good," Pederson said on Sunday. "You have to understand, too, he's a young player that missed everything last year. And so I don't want to treat him that way. But at the same time, we have to understand that there's going to be some mistakes, but to see those types of runs, credit to the other 10 guys but good to see."

Etienne has been able to explode for big runs consistently throughout camp, both around the edge and up the middle. Add in the unique ways the Jaguars have moved him around the offense and it looks like they could have big plans for their dynamic running back.

Travon Walker

One player who has gotten better and better as the week has gone on is outside linebacker Travon Walker. The No. 1 overall pick has flashed more and more as camp as progressed and the contact has increased. The last two days alone have shown Walker do a good job of setting a hard edge against the run and explode into the backfield as a pass-rusher, whether on the edge or when lined up inside at defensive tackle in pass-rush drills.

"I think just as he gets more comfortable with the defense. I know Coach Caldwell is really throwing a lot at the defensive guys with information and volume, and again, that's what we need to see as we keep progressing here in camp, just how these young guys handle the volume. Travon being been one of those guys," Pederson said on Sunday.

"And so far, it's been good. He studies well, student of the game. He's hard on himself. If he makes a mistake, he usually doesn't make the same mistake again. And that's good to see from young guys."

Walker's first day in pads showed just how much of a problem he might be for offensive linemen even early in his career. As camp goes on, it will be important to watch Walker and see if he continues to build on his game and improve as he did during the first week.

Roy Robertson-Harris

If there is any non-edge defender who has been consistently disruptive so far in camp, it has been veteran defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris. Robertson-Harris had a big spring and a string of impressive games to finish the 2021 season, and he seems to have carried it over to training camp.

Robertson-Harris has been a handful as a pass-rusher, frequently pushing the pocket and forcing quarterbacks to flush out, coming close to a few sacks thanks to his length and explosion. He has also made plays against the run seemingly in each practice, with his burst proving too much for most blockers.

Montaric Brown

The Jaguars' seventh-round pick in this year's draft, Montaric Brown has quickly found his way onto the depth chart. Brown has flashed throughout camp against the second-team offense, doing enough with his reps to find himself on the second-team defense across from Chris Claybrooks, giving him a step over sixth-round pick Gregory Juinor.

Brown has done well against the Jaguars' young receivers such as Kevin Austin, but he has also made plays against veterans like Laquon Treadwell. It will be fascinating to see how Brown plays as the Jaguars continue to put their defense together and even have more 1-on-1s between cornerbacks and receivers.

Benji Franklin

One of the Jaguars' most impressive rookies so far has been undrafted cornerback Benji Franklin, who has seemingly made one pass breakup each day. The Jaguars are still looking for cornerback depth after their first four corners, and Franklin has certainly done enough to make his own case.

Franklin has had several impressive pass breakups, a near-interception and a big pick-six of Jake Luton, one of two interceptions the Jaguars have recorded this camp. It is getting harder and harder to not want to see more Franklin, and it seems like he has a shot to battle for a spot on this year's roster.

Brandon Scherff

It is clear why the Jaguars paid Brandon Scherff big money this offseason. The former Washington guard has a Pro Bowl and All-Pro background for a reason and he has proven that he is worth the price tag so far in camp, having a pair of impressive back-to-back days as the Jaguars have put pads on.

Scherff has been strong in pass-protection and has also been notably dominant as a run-blocker, helping pave the way for a big Etienne run on Sunday. Scherff could be the best player on the roster and nothing during the first week of camp has suggested this isn't the case.

Lujuan Winningham

The undrafted rookie receiver has been one of the standout receivers of camp so far. He has done most of his work against the backup defenses, but that doesn't take away from the fact that he has made some of the most impressive catches of camp, both downfield and in the middle of the field.

Winningham has stood out more than the other undrafted rookie wideouts the Jaguars added this offseason. Now that they are in pads, it will be interesting to see if he can keep the hot hand and stake a claim for a spot on the Jaguars' wide receiver depth chart.

Rayshawn Jenkins

A year after signing a big deal with the Jaguars in free agency, Rayshawn Jenkins has been one of the most impressive players in camp so far. He has had a few big hits against the run, even before pads have come on, and he had a great showing in the red-zone a few days ago. Add in a few other pass breakups and a near-interception of Trevor Lawrence on Sunday and it has been a good camp for Jenkins.

Outside of his strong play, Jenkins has also been a clear vocal leader for the Jaguars' defense and secondary. He was a captain last year and has seemingly set himself up for another run at being one of the main voices of the locker room this year. Backing his words up with his play has gone a long way, too.

Shaquille Quarterman

The Jaguars have asked Shaquille Quarterman to take more reps alongside Foyesade Oluokun with the first-team defense as first-round linebacker Devin Lloyd recovers from his hamstring injury. Quarterman has done a good job of taking advantage of the snaps, too, fending off rookie linebacker Chad Muma thanks to some strong plays both in coverage and against the run. If the Jaguars have any injuries at linebacker this year, it looks like Quarterman could be the first player to step up.

“Shaq has done really well. Young veteran player. He knows where he needs to be. Communication on defense and his special teams value as well," Pederson said last week.

James Robinson

Simply not starting training camp on the PUP list is a major win for James Robinson. He won't be cleared for practice for, at least, several weeks, but it does appear that he is on track to be back sooner than later. Considering he tore his Achilles a little over 200 days ago, it is a great sign for him that he is doing more and more off to the side at each practice.

Robinson isn't riding the stationary bike or working with medicine balls like the Jaguars' other injured players; instead, he is running routes, cutting and even sprinting. He isn't back yet, but he looks closer than anyone would have expected.

Tre Herndon

Darious Williams has taken just one team rep during camp thus far due to his recovery from a shoulder injury, leaving Tre Herndon as the Jaguars' slot cornerback in their starting defense so far. This won't be the case when Williams returns and is 100%, but it has been a good sign for Herndon that he has taken the opportunity and ran with it so far.

Herndon has flashed both against the run and pass, and has even given Christian Kirk some trouble at times. Herndon is a good fit for the slot because he is a physical and intelligent player, and he has been able to be a playmaker for the Jaguars' defense with several big breakups throughout camp.