Jaguars vs. Chargers: 5 Questions and Game Predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) have a chance to make a big statement on the road on Sunday, traveling out west for a Week 3 tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1).

So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below.

1) Can Trevor Lawrence have a second strong showing in a row?

Shipley: It depends on what happens around him, to an extent. The Jaguars are facing three of the best defenders in the entire NFL in Mack, Bosa and James, with each having the ability to completely turn a game upside down. With that said, the Jaguars will need Lawrence to look like the quarterback he was in Week 2 as opposed to Week 1. If he can accurately deliver the football with timing and decisiveness, then the Jaguars can mitigate what the Chargers do on defense. I think he has the chance to do this and prove this is the quarterback he is each week, but it will take some help from the scheme, the supporting cast and Lawrence himself.

Hawn: Trevor Lawrence put on a masterclass performance last week, finishing the day 25-30 for 235 yards and 2 touchdowns with zero turnovers. I went back and watched the film and I found that Lawrence was much faster going through his progressions and looked very comfortable in the pocket. When forced out of the pocket, Lawrence was able to use his legs to extend plays and consistently find receivers in stride. Overall it was one of his better games as a pro and he did so against a formidable Colts defense. Things don’t get any easier against a tough Chargers defense but the potential for a second strong performance is there.

2) Can the Jaguars hold up in protection against the Chargers' pass rush, mainly Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack?

Shipley: I think there is some hope they can. Cam Robinson is fresh off a really encouraging game against the Colts and even had high-level flashes in a less consistent game in Week 1. Meanwhile, Jawaan Taylor has given up zero pressures throughout the first two weeks of the season and has seemingly improved by leaps and bounds. If Robinson and Taylor and at least slow Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack down and the Jaguars' do a good job of scheming throws out of Trevor Lawrence's hand quickly, then I think the Jaguars have a shot.

Hawn: Never count the Jaguars' offensive line out, but they have a tough test ahead. If they expect to hold Bosa and Mack in check, they need Ben Bartch and Luke Fortner to step up and fortify the interior. Fortner has been serviceable thus far, but is a young and developing offensive lineman that will have his momentary lapses. Bartch was atrocious in week one, and while he put up a better effort last week, the Chargers will make life difficult for him all afternoon. If those two hold up and the rest of the offensive line is in sync, then the potential to hold strong against two of the NFL’s premium pass rushers is there.

3) Who is the most important player on offense and defense?

Shipley: On offense I think it is fair to say either Jawaan Taylor or Cam Robinson are the most important player due to the matchup they have. With that said, I also think Christian Kirk is going to be a deciding factor. The Jaguars have done a great job getting him the ball in a multitude of ways in the passing game, and his ability to continue to get open and provide key plays on third-downs will be paramount to Jacksonville's success vs. this scheme.

As for the defense, I am going to go with Josh Allen. Allen will have a potentially big advantage in terms of the matchup he sees on Sunday, with him either paying against a backup right tackle or a less than 100% Trey Pipkins. Travon Walker will likely have his hands full with Rashawn Slater, so Allen's ability to get pressure will be crucial.

Hawn: On offense it is hard to narrow it down to one player. I strongly believe that the entire offensive line is the key to the game. If they are able to hold strong against a premium pass rush and limit penalties, they’ll give more time for Lawrence and company to get going. On defense, Josh Allen is the most important player to watch. Justin Herbert took a beating last week but was still able to fight through fractured ribs and make an impact. After missing practice Friday, Herbert is listed as questionable. Whether it’s him or Chase Daniel behind center, the pass rush has to make life difficult for the Jaguars to have a chance.

4) Biggest storyline entering Sunday?

Shipley: Can Cam Robinson and Jawaan Taylor prove their mettle against Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack? The Chargers have the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL and anytime a tackle faces either of the pair, it is a benchmark type of game. It shows a team how their tackles look against the very best the NFL has to offer, giving them an idea of how close -- or how far -- they are. Taylor and Robinson have had solid starts to the 2022 season, but how they play against Bosa and Mack will not only teach us a lot about the duo, but it will help decide Sunday's result.

Hawn: Can the Jaguars' offense build on last week's performance? Momentum is the name of the game in the NFL. For the good times to continue, the offense needs to again minimize penalties and play mistake-free football. That will be a tough task against a strong Chargers team, but the Jags showed their offensive potential last week against a very good Colts unit. It is up to them to show that that performance was not simply a one-week occurrence.

5) Score prediction?

Shipley: If Justin Herbert doesn't play, I think the Jaguars win a 27-13 type game. The Chargers' have enough other injury issues on offense, primarily at center and right tackle, to make me doubt a backup in Chase Daniel could beat them. If Justin Herbert plays I would take the Chargers in a two-possession game that the Jaguars are in until late, but it certainly looks like Herbert might be out.

Hawn: I strongly believe that this will be a surprisingly high-scoring affair. The Chargers' offense is one of the best in football and the Jags will continue their momentum from last week and make this a close game until the end. Pencil in a 31-27 final in favor of Los Angeles.