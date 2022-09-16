Jaguars vs. Colts: 5 Pressing Questions On AFC South Opener

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) are just days away from a home game that means a little more than most.

Not only is the Week 2 home opener vs. the Indianapolis Colts an AFC South divisional game, but it is also a rematch for the Jaguars against a team that has had this date circled for months. The Colts had a season-ending loss to the Jaguars at home last year and haven't won at TIAA Bank Field since 2014, when Gus Bradley and Chuck Pagano were head coaches.

To preview this week's pivotal tilt, we spoke to Horeshoe Huddle's Jake Arthur to get his insight on the team the Jaguars are faced to do battle with.

What kind of confidence has Matt Ryan instilled into the offense due to his experience?

Jake Arthur: You can't find anyone who doesn't speak glowingly about Ryan's leadership, knowledge of the game, and preparation. Receivers have talked about the difference it's been this year with how detail-oriented Ryan is, and I think it's given them all a great sense of security that they'll be alright offensively. Physically, he's still got more left than what a lot of outside viewers think as well, so Frank Reich's playbook is about as open as it's been since Andrew Luck in 2018.

2) If the Colts win or lose on Sunday, what do you think is the main reason why?

Jake Arthur: This will be the reason for either a win or loss for them: eliminating the self-inflicted wounds. The Colts largely outplayed Houston last week but could not get out of their own way. They "only" had two turnovers but actually fumbled five times overall, most of which were on routine things like center-quarterback or quarterback-running back exchanges. They also had some poorly-timed penalties on both sides of the ball. I think as long as the Colts aren't making stupid mistakes, they can finally leave Jacksonville with a win.

3) Will Shaquille Leonard play?

Jake Arthur: That's a great question. He's further along and feels better than last week, but the vibe I'm getting is that they'd still like to be cautious and make sure he's 100% before he goes out there. I think it's more likely that we see him debut in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs but would not be surprised if it's this week since everything coming out of the building about him has been pretty positive.

4) Does Doug Pederson's familiarity with Frank Reich raise any concerns?

Jake Arthur: Honestly, not any more than with any other coach due to film study. Since Reich didn't call plays previously under Pederson, it doesn't give me much pause, but Pederson still does know Reich more than the average opposing coach. Reich's schemes and week-to-week plans can be so diverse that it can be hard to get a grasp on what he's going to do ahead of time. The run scheme can change from week to week, as can the passing plan. Where some weeks may be based on play-action and picking up chunk passing plays, others can be focused on quick strikes to the running backs and quicker guys like Parris Campbell or Kylen Granson.

5) What's your prediction for the game?

Jake Arthur: The Colts' injuries give me a little apprehension but I'd like to give them the benefit of the doubt and say they'll beat the Jaguars in a close one on the road for the first time since 2014. I'll say 23-20, Colts. Offensively, I think Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines have a big day as pass-catchers while the Colts' pass rush finds its legs after finally catching on late last week.