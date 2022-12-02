Jaguars vs. Lions: 5 Pressing Questions On Week 13 Battle

At 4-7 and with arguably the biggest game of the season just one week away, the Jacksonville Jaguars are faced with a critical test.

Lose in Detroit, and next week's test vs. the Tennessee Titans looks much different. Defeat the 4-7 Lions, though, and the Jaguars set the stage for a potentially epic showdown.

“I don’t necessarily use it in terms of a big game. I do believe that the guys understand that it is a big game because it’s the next one," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.

"Just like them, our goals are right in front of us, and this is a good football team. What we staff have to get across to our players is that we’re playing a good football team, and I think they’re saying the same things. They’re playing a good football team. We’re kind of the same in a way. I heard Coach Campbell (Head Coach Daniel Campbell) talk about that the other day, that we’re very similar teams both playing for a lot. Just from that standpoint, you could probably consider it in the big game category.”

To preview this week's big game, we spoke with John Maakaron of All Lions to get their insight on the team the Jaguars are faced to do battle with.

1) What is the current state of the Lions' defense?

John Maakaron: Overall, the defense is not all that good. But, there are still reasons to be optimistic in the future. The Lions have a young defense that is still working through growing pains. The secondary really struggled earlier in the season and it cost defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant his job. The team struggles with stopping mobile quarterbacks and gives up far too many points. With that said, there is reason for hope in the future, as a young core is learning and developing. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, Safety Kerby Joseph, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson are all building blocks who will be part of Detroit's future for a long time.

2) How dangerous can this Lions' offense be with Jared Goff at the helm?

John Maakaron: Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson spoke this week about the struggles with explosive plays over the course of the season. Without a real deep threat in the passing game at the moment, Detroit has relied on the run game to move the football. Running back Jamaal Williams is having a career season and is one of the team leaders. Along with wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, the offense can put up points when healthy. Unfortunately, D'Andre Swift has been battling an ankle/shoulder injury all season.

3) If the Lions win or lose on Sunday, what do you think is the main reason why?

John Maakaron: The Lions are among the youngest teams in the NFL and are still learning to make plays late in games. They were able to put together a three-game winning streak before losing to the Bills. One of the issues that has plagued Detroit this season is poor clock management at the end of games. Dan Campbell does not seem to ever bleed the clock, so the Jaguars may have an opportunity late to make plays and win the game in the fourth quarter.

4) Which Jaguar is seen as a player the Lions must stop to win the game?

John Maakaron: Trevor Lawrence has really upped his game the past month of the season. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn mentioned, "I’ll tell you this, he’s been doing a really good job of getting the ball out of his hands, understanding exactly what the coverage is. And they do a good job schematically of forcing you to show your hand for the most part. And he knows exactly where to go with the ball."

5) Score prediction?

John Maakaron: I am really excited for this weekend's game. I think it has a chance to be really competitive, with two teams going back and forth making plays. In the end, the Lions will hold off the Jaguars by controlling the football late in the game. I think Detroit gets out to an early lead, but will struggle to hold on until the final whistle blows. Lions 27, Jaguars 26