Ole Miss Insider Breaks Down Jaguars RB Snoop Conner

What does Snoop Conner bring to the field? John Gillespie of The Grove Report breaks it down with us.

Widely expected to acquire a running back at some point in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars did just that last week by trading up in the fifth-round for Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner, who they selected with the No. 154 pick.

The Jaguars sent two sixth-round picks (No. 188 overall and No. 198 overall) to the Philadelphia Eagles on the draft's final day, moving up over 30 selections to pick the running back.

Conner played in a rotational role at Ole Miss, appearing in 35 games but starting two over the last three years. He rushed 304 times for 1,580 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and 26 touchdowns, along with 32 catches for 225 yards. According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, 19 of his 26 career rushing touchdowns coming from five yards or less, including 14 one-yard runs.

But what kind of player is Conner and what can the Jaguars expect from him? Ole Miss insider and FanNation's The Grove Report publisher John Gillespie breaks it down with us.

What kind of player is Snoop Conner?

John Gillespie: He's a short-yardage back, at least in college. Even so, he has a burst of speed that can be dangerous in the open field. His skill set usually made him a goal-to-go player last season, leading the Rebels in rushing touchdowns in 2021. Overall, he's a very talented player and a Mississippi native from Hattiesburg, so he was loved in Oxford.

How badly will Ole Miss' offense and program miss Conner?

John Gillespie: Before Kiffin's prowess in the transfer portal, a lot. Since the acquiring of Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley IV, however, I believe the running back room is deeper for 2022 than it was in 2021. That's saying a lot with the departure of the team's four leading rushers in Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner, Matt Corral and Henry Parrish. Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will certainly miss the "Snooooop" chants, and that's a tradition that Jacksonville should adopt if Conner finds a role on this team.

Why didn't Snoop Conner have a larger role as a starter, and do you think he could be a workhorse?

John Gillespie: It was really because the running back room was so deep. Ealy was a speed threat, Conner was a ground-and-pound type of player, and Parrish was a combination of both. Conner was more than good enough to be the workhorse on most collegiate teams, but Ole Miss was blessed with a deep running back room last season, and that paid off.

How much special teams value could Conner bring?

John Gillespie: I don't see him as a returner on special teams, necessarily, because those are usually reserved for "speedster" players, but he's big enough to definitely make a difference in some capacity on that side of the ball, should that be what the franchise decides.

Ultimately, what does it mean to the Ole Miss fan base and program to see Conner get drafted?

John Gillespie: A lot. I'm not sure I can overstate it, to be honest. Fans in Oxford love Snoop Conner, and him being one of six Rebels drafted this year will be a source of pride for Ole Miss fans. I expect a lot of Rebel fans to tune in to Jacksonville games next season just to get a glimpse of Conner in an NFL uniform.