Texans Interim HC Romeo Crennel Breaks Down Jaguars' Offense & Defense

For the first time since Gary Kubiak roamed the Houston Texans sidelines, the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face a Houston team without Bill O'Brien at the helm.

O'Brien, who was fired on Monday, was the longest-tenured coach in the division and has a close relationship with Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone. He always had good insight into the Jaguars whenever the two sides matched up, but that is no longer the case.