Titans HC Mike Vrabel Impressed By Pair of Jaguars Rookies

Mike Vrabel is no stranger to successful NFL rookies. Since he has taken over as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans in 2018, the Titans (1-0) have been fueled by the success of their draft classes under his staff's tutelage, specifically rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown last season.

So if anyone knows what a talented and impactful rookie looks like, especially on the defensive side of the ball, it is Vrabel. This is good news for the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0), who has a pair of rookies Vrabel knows his team will have to focus on during the matchup of the teams in Week 2.