Trevor Lawrence and Gatorade Help Local Jacksonville Youth Reach Athletic Goals





On Trevor Lawrence's first day in Jacksonville, he and his wife, Marissa, were introduced to what football meant to the community when dozens of cheering kids welcomed them to TIAA Bank Field.

On his latest day as a Jaguar, Lawrence has done his part to give back to the same community that embraced him with open arms and cheering voices.

Lawrence did this on Monday alongside Gatorade, with the partnership between the Jaguars' franchise quarterback and the prolific and historic company setting the stage to donate to TRUE Youth, a Jacksonville-based social impact organization. Lawrence and Gatorade surprised the organization and local Jacksonville children at at Westside Middle School with a special announcement.

"We were able to make a donation to pay for all the equipment and participation fees for the next two seasons," Lawrence told Jaguar Report on Monday.

"So kids can come out here and play sports and not have to worry about how much it's going to cost or you know or how they're going to be able to do it. So that was something that we were able to do, just to try to give back and really inspire the next generation to keep playing sports and make that as easy as possible.

"Being able to give back to the community, obviously is a big priority for us, and Gatorade, as well. So having a partner that also has a passion for that, it makes it that much easier.

The donation is a way for Lawrence and Gatorade to help drive positive change through the brand's Fuel Tomorrow initiative -- an initiative which is helping kids have equal opportunities to play.

And through TRUE Youth, Lawrence was able to do just that, giving back to an organization and community that places an emphasis on giving Jacksonville youth all of the opportunities they need.

"We are a non-profit youth organization that develops, supports, and promote a wide variety of youth education and sports activities with a focus on providing children with opportunities to grow as a student, player and more importantly as an individual," TRUE Youth's site reads.

"In the TRUE Experience, we have tackle football and basketball that is tailored to the player and the team needs. At TRUE we provide training for all athletes from kindergarten to eighth grade. We have something for you all year round."

For Lawrence, it was a way for the second-year quarterback and 2021 No. 1 pick to help inspire the next generation. Lawrence was once the middle school kid playing football, hoping to make it to the NFL and follow in his hero's footsteps. Now, he wants to ensure the next generation has a chance to do the same.

"I think every time you have a greater appreciation for sports, the more you're around the game one, but then around the next generation and kids too, and just seeing the passion they have for it," Lawrence said.

"It always reminds you why you play, how you started. And just that love you have for the game, it kind of reminds you of that every time I'm out here, so it's a lot of fun, just from that end, and then to be able to make a tangible impact on the kids as well by covering the cost of equipment and the fees for the next two years, obviously, that's great and that's something that is important too."

But aside from being able to help the future stars of high school, college and professional sports having more chances to play the sport they love, Monday meant something else for Lawrence.

Monday meant giving back to the same community that was there the first day he stepped foot in Jacksonville -- the youth of a community that has embraced their young quarterback just as he has embraced them.

"It's cool to be in a position to where you can have, you know, impact on younger people, I think that's obviously important and something that I'm passionate about. And just trying to, along with that, bringing the community together. I think Jacksonville is a special place and being here for a year now and getting to interact with different people in the community along with obviously all my teammates and people in the building, I think it's a really special place that has a ton of potential," Lawrence said.

"And obviously, the team, the Jaguars, has a big impact on the city. So we're just trying to make it better and better. And hopefully, what we're able to accomplish helps with that."

And just as Lawrence has gotten support from teammates and coaches along his own football journey before and in Jacksonville, he once again had another key teammate at his side on Monday. Gatorade used it's long-standing connection to embracing youth sports to ensure Lawrence and the children of Jacksonville could connect and grow sports together.

"It's like anything. You can't really do, you can't do much on your own. You can obviously do some things, but it makes it a lot easier when you have good people around you and you have relationships with good brands, good companies, and great partners, Lawrence said.

"So having those has helped a lot. And Gatorade has a passion for giving back to communities and trying to make made this world a better place. And it's been, obviously it makes it a lot easier for me when you're with a company that that's passionate about that as well and just have so many resources and have been able to help so much and it's been a lot of fun."