Way-Too-Early Jaguars 53-Man Roster Projection: What Could Team Look Like Around Lawrence?

With the draft and free agency in the rearview mirrow, what is our latest guess at what the 53-man roster looks like come Week 1?

The 2022 offseason acquisition period is for all intents and purposes over. The dust has settled and the smoke has cleared, and the Jacksonville Jaguars have come out on the other side as big spenders in free agency and with seven new draft picks.

Making 53-man roster projections are usually a futile exercise, leading us to make just two a year: one following the draft and one right ahead of cut-down day. This edition, which is admittedly a way-too-early projection, gives us an idea of where the competition on the Jaguars roster will be once training camp arrives and which numbers the Jaguars are going to have to play with.

So, what is our way-too-early prediction for the roster following the draft and ahead of training camp and offseason practices? We take an early look below.

Quarterback (2)

Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard

I debated going with three quarterbacks here. We will revisit that notion during training camp as we see the roster really flesh out. Still, the smart money is on the trend of two quarterbacks on the roster. Pederson had three quarterbacks on the first 53-man roster in three of his five years with the Eagles, but we will wait to see if either EJ Perry or Jake Luton warrant such a role after camp. Luton, after a few years in the NFL, is unlikely to, but perhaps Perry could impress as an undrafted free agent find.

Running back (4)

James Robinson, Travis Etienne, Snoop Conner (R), Nathan Cottrell

If there is one position I think the Jaguars could look at closely as training camp cuts happen will be running back. James Robinson is a productive back and Travis Etienne was an exciting prospect but both are coming off serious injuries, leading to a need for four running backs on the roster. Snoop Conner is a lock for the roster after the Jaguars traded two picks to move up for him. The interesting spot is the No. 4 running back spot; as of now, Nathan Cottrell would make slightly more sense than Ryquell Armstead thanks to his special teams value and divergence from Conner in terms of skill set.

Wide receiver (6)

Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault, Jamal Agnew, Kevin Austin (R)

A room that looks slightly different entering offseason practices, few position groups on the Jaguars roster have received more attention than the receiver room. Christian Kirk and Zay Jones will be expected to fill starter roles after getting big deals in free agency, while Marvin Jones looks to still figure in as a full-time player. Laviska Shenault will have to earn snaps during training camp but it will be much easier for him to do so after the Jaguars didn't select a receiver during the draft. Jamal Agnew will make the roster as a returner and likely factor into some kind of role on offense.

The debate here would be Kevin Austin vs. Laquon Treadwell. Treadwell could just as easily be the projection here since he had arguably the best year of his career with the Jaguars last season and made a few big plays for Trevor Lawrence down the stretch. Still, the Jaguars tend to keep at least one undrafted free agent on the roster and Austin is the one with the best chance of making an impact. He has traits and special teams ability and just needs to put it together in camp.

Tight end (4)

Evan Engram, Dan Arnold, Chris Manhertz, Luke Farrell

Gerrit Prince could potentially warrant consideration on this list, but for now it seems like the most logical pairing of tight ends on the Jaguars roster is their four veterans. Evan Engram was added this offseason and will undoubtedly play a starter's role, while Dan Arnold's similar skill set likely sees a bit less playing time. Chris Manhertz and Luke Farrell are the blockers after the Jaguars didn't draft a tight end.

Offensive line (8)

Cam Robinson, Ben Batch, Tyler Shatley, Brandon Scherff, Jawaan Taylor, Walker Little, Luke Fortner (R), Will Richardson

The Jaguars only added one offensive lineman in the draft in Kentucky center Luke Fortner, leaving Ben Bartch as the favorite at left guard. Thanks to Tyler Shatley's and Will Richardson's versatility and Fortner's own experience at guard, the Jaguars have plenty of flexibility. Walker Little and Jawaan Taylor will duke it out at right tackle and the loser will be the swing tackle.

Defensive line (7)

Foley Fatukasi, DaVon Hamilton, Malcom Brown, Roy Robertson-Harris, Arden Key, Jay Tufele, Adam Gotsis

One of the deepest rooms on the roster, the Jaguars will be able to consistently rotate defensive linemen in 2022. Foley Fatukasi is the big offseason addition and will start, while DaVon Hamilton and Malcom Brown are strong run-stuffers. Adam Gotsis and Jay Tufele are rotational players who have flashed in the past while Roy Robertson-Harris and Arden Key are the two best bets to line up inside on third-downs.

Outside linebacker (4)

Josh Allen, Travon Walker (R), Dawuane Smoot, K'Lavon Chaisson

Arden Key being able to play the edge on early downs gives the Jaguars some flexibility here, though Jordan Smith could certainly crack the rotation and roster as the fifth edge defender as well. Either way, Josh Allen, Travon Walker, and Dawuane Smoot are locked in as the team's top-three pass-rushers. Allen and Walker have too big of investments in them to not be starters, while Smoot is one of the most productive pass-rushers on the team. K'Lavon Chaisson is a former first-round pick but he doesn't have most of the traits of the other edge defenders on the roster, leading to him likely having to prove he can earn a spot instead of having one secured ahead of camp.

Inside linebacker (4)

Foyesade Oloukun, Devin Lloyd (R), Chad Muma (R), Shaquille Quarterman

The Jaguars completely revamped this room this offseason. The top three linebackers on the roster are all new additions, with Foyesade Oluokun and first-round pick Devin Lloyd slotted in as starters and third-round rookie Chad Muma as the No. 3 linebacker and sub-package defender. Shaquille Quarterman's special teams ability and thumper skills at inside linebacker earned him a spot but they very well could carry five inside linebackers as well for injury purposes.

Cornerback (6)

Shaquill Griffin, Tyson Campbell, Darious Williams, Tre Herndon, Gregory Junior (R), Montaric Brown (R)

This is a position where there isn't too much debate, at least at the top. Shaquill Griffin and Darious Williams are two of the highest-paid defenders on the roster and Tyson Campbell is a legitimate potential building block for the entire roster. The Jaguars two rookie cornerbacks each make the roster over other options such as Chris Claybrooks and Xavier Crawford. Tre Herndon's special teams value and slot/outside versatility earn him a spot that will have to be won over Claybrooks and Crawford.

Safety (5)

Rayshawn Jenkins, Andre Cisco, Andrew Wingard, Daniel Thomas, Rudy Ford

An underrated position group on Jacksonville's roster, the Jaguars have a number of players with both starting and special teams experience. Rayshawn Jenkins will start considering his salary, while 2021 third-round pick Andre Cisco is loved inside the building and should be the favorite to start in 2022. Andrew Wingard comes in as safety No. 3 as Daniel Thomas and Rudy Ford round out the room and add special teams value.

Specialists (3)

Logan Cooke, Matthew Wright, Ross Matiscik

Logan Cooke is one of the best punters in the NFL. Matthew Wright will have to win his spot against Ryan Santoso, but he has the ability to do so.