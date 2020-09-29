Week 3 Jaguars Report Card: The Good, Bad and the Ugly From Loss to Dolphins

No matter how the rest of this season takes shape for the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2), there is more than enough reason to believe that Week 3 is as ugly as it will get for the Jaguars.

That statement could, of course, blow up in disastrous and hilarious fashion, but the 31-13 loss to the previously winless Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football sure felt like rock bottom. But moving forward, the Jaguars can at the least attempt to use the lessons from the brutal loss to improve their team moving forward.