Which Jaguars Could Be Pro Bowlers in 2022?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been shutout of the Pro Bowl the last two years after four combined wins in that period. After having three Pro Bowlers in 2019's 6-10 season, the Jaguars have had zero over the last two seasons.

But can that change this year?

The Jaguars are hoping for a quick turnaround under new head coach Doug Pederson. Even getting the Jaguars to an average level of play would be a big step forward for Jacksonville and Pederson, and doing so could earn the Jaguars' roster some more national attention.

Which Jaguars could be potential Pro Bowlers if all falls right? We break down a few candidates below.

OLB Josh Allen

The pressure is on for Josh Allen to produce in 2022, but the fourth-year pass-rusher has done it before. Allen had a breakout year as a rookie, collecting 10.5 sacks to break the Jaguars' rookie season record and become the first rookie in franchise history to earn a Pro Bowl nod.

Injuries limited Allen to eight games and 2.5 sacks in 2020, but Allen recorded 7.5 sacks last year and had a three-week stretch where he led edge rushers in pressures and quarterback hits. If Allen can have a season like his rookie year and turn last year's strong stretch of games and end of the season into a consistent all-around year, then he could be a solid bet to earn Pro Bowl consideration.

OG Brandon Scherff

No player on the Jaguars roster has as many accolades to their name as new right guard Brandon Scherff. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Scherff has met every expectation for a top-5 pick since entering the league, reaching the Pro Bowl in five of his seven seasons and earning an All-Pro nod in 2020. If the Jaguars are at least a competitive team in 2022, then Scherff could win some Pro Bowl votes based on his reputation and predictably strong play.

The only two years Scherff has missed the Pro Bowl were his rookie season in 2015 and the 2018 season, when he played just eight games. Other than his rookie year, Scherff makes the Pro Bowl every season he is healthy because he is known to voters as one of the game's top guards.

QB Trevor Lawrence

It would be a stretch to say Trevor Lawrence is undoubtedly on the verge of Pro Bowl status after a rookie season where he threw 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. But the flashes of high-level play were there for Lawrence at times, with the No. 1 pick showing advanced processing ability and pocket presence for a rookie quarterback. Considering Lawrence now has a quarterback-friendly system and coach in Doug Pederson, and it isn't hard to imagine him having a solid year production-wise.

With how the Pro Bowl is set up, there is always bound to be a darkhorse to appear in the event at quarterback. Mac Jones did it as a rookie last year when he threw 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, so a similar year from Lawrence could give him a legitimate chance to do the same.

CB Tyson Campbell

Few players on the Jaguars' roster ended last season on a higher note than rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell, who is set to return as a starter at outside cornerback this season. Campbell ended last year with 10 pass deflections and two interceptions, establishing himself as a legit two-way cornerback by the end of the year thanks to his strong play in coverage and against the run.

It is not easy to be a Pro Bowl corner in the AFC. Last year, we saw Denzel Ward, Kenny Moore, J.C. Jackson, and Xavien Howard all earning honors last season. That doesn't even include other top cornerbacks in the conference such as Marlon Humphrey, Tre'Davious White, Marcus Peters and Patrick Surtain. But if Campbell's ball production can continue on the trajectory it was on last year, then he could have a chance to join this group.

LB Foyesade Oluokun

When it comes to the linebacker position and accolades, few stats mean as much as pure tackles. Few linebackers do that just as well as Jaguars middle linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, either, with him collecting 192 combined tackles last year alone and 309 in the last two years. If he can continue to force turnovers (11 forced turnovers last two seasons) and keep making tackles at a high clip, he will always have a chance.

What is also working in Oluokun's favor is the Jaguars' scheme. The Jaguars' defense is being coordinated by former Tampa Bay linebacker coach Mike Caldwell, whose scheme places a big emphasis on the middle linebacker position. Oluokun will have chances to produce against the run, pass and as a blitzer.