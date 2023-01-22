Arden Key Expresses Desire to Return to Jaguars in 2023

The first year of the Doug Pederson era has reached its conclusion as the Jags fell to the Chiefs 27-20 in the AFC Divisional Round. Despite the tough loss, the 2022-2023 season can be chalked up as a resounding success, and is the start of what looks to be a very bright future for an up and coming young squad.

Much of the optimism surrounding the upward trajectory is the fact that players exude a great deal of excitement to be in Duval County, a sentiment that has not been prevalent in recent Jaguars history. One of those players is impact edge rusher Arden Key.

Key emerged as an important piece in the Jaguars defensive line rotation this season, registering 4.5 sacks, and 15 quarterback hits to go along with 27 total tackles, 5 of them for loss. With his contract set to expire, Key is a piece that the Jaguars should look to retain.

Mia O’Brien of 1010XL reported shortly following the game that Key has already bought a house in the Jacksonville area and looks to run it back with the Jags next season, already engaging in talks with GM Trent Baalke. In an interview with O’Brien, Key was not shy about expressing his excitement in being a part of something special.

“Everybody is under contract except for me and 17 (Jaguars TE Evan Engram),” Key said. “I think they’re going to bring us back and add more to it. We’re gonna add a couple of pieces here to get us over that hump that we have this year. All in all, the same football team is coming back here next year. And we’re going to be better. Mike (DC Mike Caldwell) in his second year as a DC is going to call better plays and the whole nine. Us as a defense, we’re going to play better, we’re going to play faster. This is our first time in the system. Next year will be our second time in the system and everything will click faster.”

When Arden Key signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason, he bet on himself to be a contributor. When asked whether he made the right decision, Key made clear that the choice to come to Duval County was one that he does not regret.

“I love it,” Key said. “I definitely did bet on myself and I definitely think I wanted it bad. What I did on the field, what I did for the city, and the state, and what I did for Duval County, I mean, just the accomplishments that we have made. We made it this far in the playoffs. Three to four weeks ago, it was the loudest it has ever been, sold out tickets, just turning a 3-7 record all the way around to do this, to be where we are now. I mean, Jacksonville and the state has to be very proud of what we did. And, continue to believe in us, we’re going to be back next year.”