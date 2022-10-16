Colts 34, Jaguars 27: Defense Collapses Late to Drop to 2-4

Another week, another new way to lose.

Constant turnovers? Done that.

Red-zone failures? Been there.

Now, it was time for a defensive let-down. After the defense had held the Jaguars together for the first month of the season, they were due for their off day, and that off day came on Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts opened the game with seven straight passes due to being without their top-two running backs in Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. Despite the air attack and Matt Ryan completing 6-of-7 passes on the drive, a hold drawn by rookie outside linebacker Travon Walker helped the Jaguars force a punt near mid-field to open the game.

The Jaguars' offense again got off to a potentially explosive start before stepping in their own way. A 48-yard run by Travis Etienne set the Jaguars up at the Colts' 26-yard line, but Trevor Lawrence took a 15-yard loss on a sack by DeForest Buckner on third-down to lead to a punt.

Jacksonville was able to ride the Etienne wave to the end-zone following a forced punt, though. Thanks to a 22-yard catch from Etienne on a screen, a 14-yard run from James Robinson and a trick play to Jamal Agnew that went for 19, the Jaguars were able to finally find some red-zone success. This time it came via a one-yard rushing score from Trevor Lawrence, the third rushing score of his career and the offense's first touchdown since Week 4.

After a Colts field goal drive where the Colts targeted Shaquill Griffin on two consecutive big third-down conversions, the Jaguars again used the running game to make a statement.

Facing 3rd-and-1, the Jaguars opted to hand it off to third-string running back JaMycal Hasty. The Jaguars went with an overload package with swing tackle Walker Little at left tackle, starting left tackle Cam Robinson moved to the right side and blocking tight ends Chris Manhertz and Luke Farrell lined up on the right side.

Hasty took the carry, one step to his right and then that was that. 61 yards later, Hasty took his second carry of the season untouched for the Jaguars' biggest gain of the year, which put them up 14-3 and breathed life into the offense.

Jacksonville opted not to devote itself completely to the running game on the next drive, though, throwing a screen on second-down and dropping back on third-and-short. The third-down would end ill-fated, with starting right guard Brandon Scherff not on the field due to what the broadcast described as a helmet issue. With backup guard Cole Van Lanen in the game, Tyquan Lewis burst through the middle of the line to sack Lawrence and force a punt.

Jacksonville's shaky third-down defense on the day continued right before the half. After getting a pair of potential breaks in the form of a big loss on a recovered Colts fumble and a holding call on the Colts in the red-zone, the Jaguars still allowed a Paris Campbell on third-and-goal from the four, which came just plays after a third-down Shaquill Griffin pass interference gave the Colts a new set of downs.

Lawrence had plenty of issues with the Colts' pass-rush for the day, being sacked four times in the first-half alone. It was only the second-time Lawrence had ever been sacked four times in one game (the first occurred in Week 4) -- and it only took a half.

With sacks forcing the Jaguars to go three-and-out twice to end the half, the Colts were able to keep thing close for the start of the second-half. A second Lawrence rushing score put the Jaguars up 21-13, but a 10-play, 75-yard drive from the Colts ended in a three-yard Deon Jackson touchdown.

Jacksonville's offense showed signs of life in a response to a 21-19 score, crossing midfield after a big third-and-long conversion from Lawrence to Zay Jones. But facing 3rd-and-1, the Jaguars opted for a pass that went short. Then, on fourth-down, they ran an option play to the outside, with Lawrence pitching it to Etienne for zero gain and a turnover on downs.

Thanks to some questionable calls and no-calls from the officials on the next drive, such as a pass-interference on Griffin and a missed pass-interference call on Jelani Woods where it appeared he pushed off, the Colts scored yet again, putting up 26 points on the same Jaguars team that shut them out in Week 2 and taking a 26-21 lead.

Jacksonville's offense used the next drive to put together their best series of plays of the entire game. With some big breaks in terms of penalties aiding them at the start, the Jaguars picked up several big conversions on the ground and through the air to march for a 18-play, 10-minute drive that ended with a four-yard touchdown from Lawrence to Kirk.

After the Jaguars failed to pick up a key two-point conversion through the air, the Colts then put together an 11-play scoring drive of their own. Following two short passes picking up key first downs, Matt Ryan was able to complete passes of 15 and 32 yards to Pittman and Pierce, the latter of which was a touchdown against Griffin on third-down.

Ryan ended the day 42-of-58 for 389 yards and three touchdowns, putting a dagger in the Jaguars again and again as the Colts picked up 22 first-downs through the air and went 10-of-15 on third-downs, with the Jaguars recording zero sacks.

Despite the Jaguars rushing for 243 yards and three scores and Lawrence turning it over zero times while throwing just two incompletions, the Jaguars once again fell to the Colts at home.

For the Jaguars, it was the same story, same team, and same shop of horrors stadium. It just came in a different package this time.

The Jaguars (2-4) will next host the New York Giants at home in Week 7.

Stats of the Game (10/16/22 @ Colts) Via: @theryanmichael

Trevor Lawrence completed 20 of 22 passes, 90.9% (a career high), produced 3 total touchdowns (1 passing, 2 rushing) and committed 0 turnovers.

Lawrence (5,036) threw for 163 passing yards, eclipsing 5,000 in his NFL career.

With 0 interceptions, Lawrence produced his 12th career game with 0 interceptions.

Travis Etienne led the Jaguars in rushing yards with 86 (a career high).

Jamycal Hasty carried the ball 3 times for 57 yards, leading the Jaguars with 19 yards-per-carry.

Foysade Oluokun led the Jaguars with 12 total tackles.