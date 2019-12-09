Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette on Losing Streak: ‘It’s Kinda Hard to Adjust to Getting Our Ass Whooped Every Week’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the second time in his three-year career, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark in a season. But after the Jaguars were bludgeoned 45-10 by the Los Angeles Chargers at home, dropping Jacksonville to 4-9, Fournette was quick to note he didn't care much for his accomplishment.

“It means nothing, we’re not winning," Fournette said after the game. "It’s tough. I’m not going to fake it with you. It means nothing to me right now.”

As Fournette would go on to point out, the Jaguars' current losing a streak, a five-game skid that has seen the Jaguars become the first team since 1986 to lose five consecutive games by 17 points or more, is new territory for him and for others on the team. Fournette was on last year's 5-11 Jaguars team, but was injured for much of the season and didn't personally experience the losses.

This time around, Fournette has played every single game and has had to shoulder the disappointment of what is the Jaguars' 2019 season. Unlike his college days at LSU, he is at the forefront of a losing football team.

"Most of us come from winning programs from college and stuff like that. It's kinda hard to adjust to getting our a** whooped every week. That is difficult," Fournette told media in the locker room after the game. "It is just something new. Especially with me. I mean, the most I ever lost in a season was probably two or three games at LSU."

Fournette has noticeably stepped up as a leader in the Jaguars' locker room this season after a rocky 2018. In the middle of what is perhaps the toughest stretch of his professional career, he knows that leadership is more important than ever before. Unlike in the past, fingers can't be pointed.

“It’s tough every week especially being on the losing streak we’re on right now. Just knowing you have to restart all over and come back with a positive energy and a positive mentality. It’s hard especially when you’re having the same results that we’re having."

Fournette has been one of the team's lone bright spots this season, totaling 1,039 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 235 carries, giving him a career-best 4.4 yard per carry average thus far. He has also been able to stay healthy all season as well as eliminate conditioning and effort concerns.

But despite his strong season, the Jaguars can not get anything going in the second half of the season. They have been uncompetitive more often times than not, and in the past two games, Fournette has been virtually forgotten about at halftime due to double-digit deficits.

For Fournette, he has had to learn how to put his emotions and his pride aside during the worst losing streak of his playing career. He has been a part of losing Jaguars teams before, but not quite like this.

"Don’t get me wrong, there are days that I am upset, mad as hell, but just trying to finish the season on a positive note. If that’s coming in and try to spark some energy for the team during the week, just getting prepared for the game, whatever it takes," he said. "It’s hard. Once again, you have to try to put your emotions to the side, also your pride too because we are all men in here."