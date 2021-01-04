Game Balls: Colts 28, Jaguars 14

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Indianapolis Colts in the 2020 season finale. But some familiar faces showed up for a few bright moments. Jaguar Report's Kassidy Hill and John Shipley hand out their game balls for the best performances.

The Jacksonville Jaguars concluded their 2020 season with a 28-14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The loss meant the Jags finished 1-15, their worst record in franchise history.

In a season that has seen upheaval and turmoil, change, and uncertainty, it was ironically the same faces from the Week 1 matchup against the Colts that showed up yet again in the finale.

With that in mind, John Shipley and Kassidy Hill hand out their game balls from the loss for the last time this season.

Offense

Hill: With DJ Chark Jr inactive and Collin Johnson on IR—in fact the Jaguars had only four active receivers—it wasn’t a huge stretch to imagine rookie Laviska Shenault Jr. would become a primary target. The Jaguars coaches knew it, quarterback Mike Glennon knew it, Shenault knew it and for that matter, the Indianapolis Colts knew it as well. Yet still, Shenault was able to work for six receptions, 68 yards, and two touchdowns on Sunday.

The first of Shenault’s touchdowns, he split between two defensive backs and nabbed the low throw for a walk-in touchdown. The second, he split towards the outside of the endzone and got underneath a defender. In addition to his deep touchdown last week versus the Chicago Bears, Laviska Shenault ended his season proving he’s a viable weapon in this offense and can be a dynamic receiver at the X, Y, and Z.

The day was also a nice bookend for the rookie. He started his rookie season with a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. He nabbed two more over the course of the season before finishing off today with two final scores against the Colts.

Shipley: Laviska Shenault is the easy selection here thanks to his two touchdowns. It was the first multi-touchdown game of Shenault's young career and capped off a great end to the season for the rookie receiver. With that said, I am going to opt for a different receiver for the final offensive game ball of the season: Chris Conley. In what was likely Conley's final game with the Jaguars, the veteran wide receiver had arguably his best game of the season.

The Jaguars needed him to, too, considering they entered the game with just four wide receivers. DJ Chark and Collin Johnson missed the game with injury, making it a requirement for Conley to step up to give Jacksonville's passing offense a fighting chance. Conley did just that by catching seven of his nine targets for 87 yards (12.4 yards per reception). It was the most receiving yards Conley has recorded this season, and he led the team in receptions, receiving yards, and yards per catch.

Defense

Hill: There hasn’t been much to write home about on defense for the Jaguars this season. Outside of Myles Jack's incredible season, injuries have meant there’s been little to no consistency. That was true again on Sunday as rookie running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 253 yards and two touchdowns (surpassing Jags back James Robinson for most by a rookie this season in the process).

Even without consistency, there have been flashes and that was true again on Sunday against the Colts.

Safety Andrew Wingard picked off Philip Rivers in Week 1, helping close out the Jags' only win of the season. On Sunday in Indianapolis, he did it yet again. It was late in the third quarter and the Jags had scored 14 unanswered points, chipping away at the Colts lead until it was down to six. The Colts were driving, looking to add some padding. From the Jaguars' 37-yard line, Rivers took a shot to the endzone. His intended target—T.Y. Hilton—had a step on his receiver for the score. But Wingard (five tackles, three for loss, one interception, one pass breakup) read the play the entire time, peeling off to center field the pass before returning it out of the endzone 19 yards.

Some guys just play well against certain guys. So give Andrew Wingard credit. He plays well against Philip Rivers.

Shipley: Andrew Wingard is a great candidate for the defensive game ball, but I am going to give mine to rookie defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson. Chaisson has been one of the best edge rushers in the NFL in terms of generating pressure over the last month, and this continued against the Colts on Sunday. The No. 20 overall pick was held without a sack and finished his rookie season with only one sack, but he had a great performance against both the run and the pass in Indianapolis.

Chaisson finished the game with three tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit. He did a good job of setting the edge against the run and even slipped by a block for a big run stop in the second half. He also had a solid tackle on a play in which he was the backside run defender, something he struggled with earlier this season. As a pass-rusher, he was constantly giving Colts left tackle Jared Veldheer issues, frequently pressuring Philip Rivers and collapsing the edge of the pocket.

Special Teams

Hill: Logan Cooke was back, activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and as per usual, he was one of the few bright spots on the 2020 Jaguars team. The three-year veteran averaged 47.9 yards per punt, with one inside the 20-yard line and no touchbacks. He forced three fair catches and the other four punts were returned an average of 10 yards.

It’s a position that few think about until it’s gone. With Logan Cooke gone the last two weeks, it was evident just how much he bails the Jaguars out of bad situations. His return today was proof of his value.

Shipley: Tip of the cap to Logan Cooke. The Jaguars have had a terrible season in terms of special teams consistency, but Cooke has more often than not been the exception to that. He has continually pinned teams deep in their own territory despite his increased usage, which is the result of Jacksonville's inept offensive output. This continued against the Colts.

Cooke punted even more times on Sunday, recording 335 net yards (47.9 yards per punt). The Jaguars didn't have a lot of candidates for this game ball, but Cook was once again a steady presence for the Jaguars despite struggles elsewhere on the game day roster.