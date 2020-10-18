Game Balls: Lions 34, Jaguars 16

For the fifth week in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a disappointing loss in which they routinely beat themselves. This time the Jaguars (1-5) lost 34-16 to the Detroit Lions, an embarrassing home loss that continues what has been an ugly and deflating losing streak.

But even in the loss, who deserves praise for their performances? John Shipley and Kassidy Hill break it down here.

Offense

Shipley: This one comes down to slim pickings. The offensive line failed to protect Gardner Minshew or open rushing lanes for James Robinson. Minshew himself played his worst game of the season, turning the ball over twice and missing several routine throws in big moments. The Jaguars rushed for only 44 yards as an offense, while DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault were both limited in big ways.

The one Jaguars offensive player to show out vs. Detroit? Fourth-year receiver Keelan Cole, who caught six passes for 143 yards. He was the only non-quarterback on the roster to record over 45 yards on Sunday, and he routinely was making big plays to bail an otherwise bad offense out of several poor spots. He has grown by leaps and bounds this season and deserves this week's offensive game ball more than anyone else by a healthy margin.

Hill: Each week we see Keelan Cole become more and more of Gardner Minshew II’s safety blanket. The receiver had a game-leading 143 yards on six receptions and even his three incomplete receptions were evidence of Minshew’s tendency to look for Cole. On Jacksonville’s second drive of the game, after hitting a deep shot down the sidelines to Keelan Cole, the Jaguars were in the red zone. Minshew, with pressure in his face, lofted one for Cole in the endzone. He had nothing but grass in front of him and would’ve had the score if not for the Lions defender who dove for his ankles and tripped him up.

But whether it was the sidearm shot that picked up 16-yards or the check-down on the run that Cole turned upfield for a 51-yard gain, he was there each time his quarterback needed him and continues to prove to be one—if not the most—dependable receiver on a roster that is looking for consistency.

Defense

Shipley: Jaguars fans had been patiently waiting for middle linebacker Joe Schobert to start looking like the big-time free agent addition he had been lauded as all offseason. After a rough first five games, Schobert returned to his Pro Bowl form on Sunday. The veteran linebacker finally looked as if he had his legs under him and was able to fly to the ball instead of having to think and diagnose. Thanks to this, Schobert made as many impactful plays for the Jaguars on Sunday as he made all season long.

All in all, Schobert led the team with 10 tackles and also had a quarterback hit, a pass deflection, and an interception at the Lions' 20-yard line that should have set up a Jaguars score. He got the Lions off of the field on several third downs, including a good open-field tackle on third-down against D'Andre Swift in the first quarter. There weren't many positives on defense for the Jaguars today, but Schobert looked like the real deal at inside linebacker.

Hill: Sidney Jones has been a bright spot on a defense that has given up 30 points for five straight games. Since joining the Jaguars active roster after Week 1, Jones has steadily taken on more and more playing time. After Tre Herndon moved inside to replace injured nickel DJ Hayden, Jones took the other starting spot opposite CJ Henderson. After nabbing and causing an interception last week versus the Houston Texans, Jones continued his strong play today against the Lions. He finished with five tackles and had a pass deflection. The latter was on a deep throw by Stafford that would’ve put the Lions around the five-yard line.

Twice he saw a play developing and chased down D’Andre Swift from the opposite side of the field to stop a play before the rookie was able to break loose (which he had proven capable of doing earlier in the game).

Special teams

Shipley: Logan Cooke punted only twice and one of those was a putrid 29-yard punt at the start of the game. Chris Claybrooks averaged just 18 yards as a returner, while Keelan Cole had just 16 yards on his sole return. So, by default, we give this game ball to Jon Brown who made a positive play by kicking a field goal and an extra point. Even he missed a field goal though, so...

Hill: A week after dominating, Logan Cooke shanked his first punt. But Jon Brown made his PAT and a field goal in his first appearance ever in a regular season game. He also missed one. But he also made one. That’s more than some of the other kickers the Jaguars have trotted through here this season can say. Get well soon Josh Lambo.