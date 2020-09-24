SI.com
Jaguars and Dolphins Announce Inactives For Week 3 Game

KassidyHill

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactive players for tonight's Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. They are as follows: 

-Quarterback Jake Luton

-Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr.

-Cornerback Josiah Scott

-Cornerback Luq Barcoo

-Defensive tackle Doug Costin

-Offensive lineman Brandon Linder

Wide receiver Dede Westbrook is active after being inactive for the first two games of the season. Rookie tight end Tyler Davis is also active for the first time after being inactive for the first two games.

For the Dolphins, the inactive players are: RB/WR Malcom Perry, WR Lynn Bowden Jr., CB Byron Jones, S Clayton Fejedelem, DE Jason Strowbridge and T Adam Pankey. 

Kicker Josh Lambo has been placed on the Injured Reserve list and must remain there for at least three weeks. Rookie Brandon Wright was activated to the roster in his place and will be kicking on Thursday night. 

Keelan Cole Sr. will start at wide receiver for DJ Chark Jr. Tyler Shatley will start at center for Brandon Linder. 

Chark was moved from questionable to out on Thursday afternoon. 

Luton, Barcoo and Costin have been on the inactive list every week thus far. This is the first week that rookie tight end Tyler Davis has NOT appeared on the inactive list, as he's recovered from a knee injury. 

The Jaguars kickoff against the Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network nationwide and CBS locally. 

