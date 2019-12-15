JaguarMaven Week 15 Staff Predictions: Jaguars vs. Raiders

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9) will be looking for their first win in the last six games when they clash with the Oakland Raiders (6-7) in the final home game in Oakland later today. Each team is on a losing skid after promising starts to the season, and both will look to try to change their fortunes today.

So, how does the JaguarMaven staff see today's game unfolding? We talked about a few key points below.

1. Derek Carr has had a rough last couple of weeks but ultimately has had an efficient season in Jon Gruden's offense. Does he give Jacksonville trouble?

John Shipley: I think he does, strictly because of how banged up Jacksonville's defense is. Gruden likes the short and quick passing game and for a team like Jacksonville that doesn't have any of its top four linebackers, that is a matchup advantage for Oakland.

Brandon Eisenman: With Carr having a rough last couple of weeks, I think the Jaguars' defense will take advantage and contain him from performing well.

Andrew DiCecco : To me, there may not be a more streaky starting quarterback than Derek Carr. He's proven he can make most throws and read defenses over the years, but he just hasn't been able to do it consistently enough. Carr also lacks mobility, often struggling against athletic fronts that like to get after it. If the Jaguars' pass rush gets hot early, I think you'll see more of the Carr of recent weeks.

Trevan Pixley: If the Jaguars' defense plays how it's been playing the last five weeks, Carr should have a big day. However, the run game I think will ultimately be the Jaguars' demise with Josh Jacobs ready to go.

2. Oakland's defense is in shambles -- does Gardner Minshew take advantage of this even without DJ Chark?

John Shipley: I think Minshew will make a few big plays through the air but I am hesitant to say the offense has a consistently good day vs. a bad Raiders defense. Chark is simply the most important part of the passing offense and the players behind him have been unimpressive and at times simply bad this season.

Brandon Eisenman: Minshew will take advantage of Oakland’s defensive issues. Even without Chark, Jacksonville has weapons for Minshew to target in the passing game.

Andrew DiCecco: The Raiders' secondary is atrocious; there will almost assuredly be opportunities to test them early. Even without Chark, Westbrook, Conley, and Cole offer more than enough fire power to do damage. If Minshew is unable to get into a rhythm against the lackluster bunch, perhaps it's time to begin scouting quarterbacks.

Trevan Pixley: I'm hoping to see the offense go how it should go, which is feed the ball to Leonard Fournette. I love Gardner, but I'm hoping this is one of those games that Leonard touches the ball 30 times. This is going to be a big test for Dede Westbrook and Chris Conley to see how big of an asset they both truly are for this offense.

3. Sunday is the final game in Oakland. Do you think a rowdy crowd will affect the game much?

John Shipley: I think it will create a lot of emotion for the Raiders' team. People think playing for the crowd and community may be a cliche storyline, but I think it will be very, very real today and serve as a boost to Oakland's sideline.

Brandon Eisenman: With this being the final game in Oakland for the Raiders, the crowd will certainly be rowdy and ready. I think the crowd could have a factor, but Jacksonville should be able to overcome that.

Andrew DiCecco: Well, Oakland is always a tough place to play; I expect an even more chaotic crowd on Sunday, as they bid farewell.

Trevan Pixley: I think the crowd will play a huge factor in this one.

4. Which Jaguars player do you think the most important for a victory Sunday?

John Shipley: Dede Westbrook. With DJ Chark out with an ankle injury, Jacksonville will desperately need another wide receiver to step up. Westbrook is talented but has had a disappointing season playing second fiddle to Chark. If there was any game Jacksonville would want to see Westbrook take a step forward in, it is this one.

Brandon Eisenman: Gardner Minshew is the most important player this week. The rookie has to stay poised in the pocket and make situational passes to help Jacksonville leave with a win.

Andrew DiCecco: I think it has to be Gardner Minshew. Look, this Raiders defense is putrid; if there were ever a time for Minshew to prove to the coaching staff and Jaguars fans that he can adequately lead the team in 2020, you're going to see it on Sunday. The offense has been anemic since the trip to London, and they need to stack the positive plays early before the game snowballs, as has been the case over the second half of the season.

Trevan Pixley: The wide receivers. Despite what I said early about Lenny getting the ball 30 times or more, it still comes down to the young wideouts.

5. Final score prediction?

John Shipley: Raiders 34, Jaguars 16. I think Jacksonville is just struggling too much right now to overcome a game that gives Oakland a number of advantages from the jump.

Brandon Eisenman: Jaguars win 20-17. Given the Raiders’ defensive struggles as of late, the Jaguars offense should be able to take advantage of that and the loud crowd. The Raiders take a loss in their final home game in Oakland.

Andrew DiCecco: I'll take the Raiders, 26-20. I don't think the Raiders are bad enough to fall to a team that has surrendered an average of 37 points per game over the past four weeks -- at home, nonetheless. I think the crowd will have a monumental impact.

Trevan Pixley: Raiders 27, Jaguars 10.