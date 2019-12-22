JaguarMaven Week 16 Staff Predictions: Jaguars vs. Falcons

The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-9) will be looking for another win to close out the final stretch of the 2019 season today as they square off in a road clash vs. the Atlanta Falcons (5-9). Each team has questions on the future of its coaching staffs, so today's game could play a major role in future decisions.

So, how does the JaguarMaven staff see today's game unfolding? We talked about a few key points below.

1. Matt Ryan has still had a productive season despite Atlanta's issues. Does Jacksonville slow him down on Sunday?

John Shipley: I think Matt Ryan will have a solid game today, or at least a bit more productive than Derek Care was vs. Jacksonville last week. The Jaguars' defense has a tendency to give up explosive plays and Ryan has the talent and discipline to expose any weaknesses he sees out on the field.

Andrew DiCecco: Matt Ryan doesn't have a tendency to hold onto the ball too long; he typically takes what the defense gives him. Even without second-year star Calvin Ridley, I think the Jacksonville secondary will struggle to contain the vast array of weapons that Atlanta has.

Brandon Eisenman: Despite Atlanta’s issues, I think Matt Ryan will have a productive day. The Jaguars’ defense could have trouble pressuring him in the pocket.

Trevan Pixley: I expect Ryan to have a big day against the Jaguars. It comes down to how well the pass rush does against Atlanta's offensive line.

2. Julio Jones is one of the most dangerous wide receivers in the NFL. How well do you think Jacksonville's secondary can contain him?

John Shipley: I'm expecting Julio Jones to also show out today. I think A.J. Bouye has had a solid season, but Jacksonville has had issues slowing down dominant wide receivers all season. Jones has the speed to turn one missed tackle or secondary mistake into a huge play, and it's likely we see some of that today.

Andrew DiCecco: A.J. Bouye will certainly have his hands full, but he alone shouldn't draw the monumental task of slowing Jones. Expect safety help, and Marcus Gilchrist to see a spike in snaps as the third safety.

Brandon Eisenman: The Jaguars secondary will hold Jones under 125 yards receiving. If the defensive line can get pressure on Ryan, that opens up room for the secondary to contain Jones in routes downfield.

Trevan Pixley: I think A.J, will do a fine job in man-to-man coverage, but with how this defense is run, I think Jones will pick apart the secondary.

3. Who has the advantage: Atlanta's pass rush or Jacksonville's offensive line?

John Shipley: I'm going to go with Jacksonville here. Grady Jarrett is one of the best defensive tackles on all of football, but Jacksonville's offensive line had a positive game last week and I think they ride that momentum today in Atlanta, specifically vs. the Falcons edge rushers .

Andrew DiCecco: I like the Jaguars offensive line in this one.

Brandon Eisenman: Jacksonville’s offensive line has the advantage. Keeping Gardner Minshew safe in the pocket will be key, and I think the Jaguars’ o-line wins the trenches battle.

Trevan Pixley: I am going to go with Atlanta's pass rush.

4. Which Jaguars player is the most important to a Jacksonville win on Sunday?

John Shipley: I'm going to go with A.J. Bouye. Getting Julio Jones involved is the path to take if Atlanta wants to make things easier vs. Jacksonville, making Bouye's performance vs. the elite wide receiver one of the most paramount matchups of the game.

Andrew DiCecco: A.J. Bouye, for reasons I mentioned; Jones is an immensely talented wide receiver and Atlanta's offense goes through him. Bouye will need to effectively erase Jones and force the other skill players to make plays.

Brandon Eisenman: Minshew is the most important player this week. Getting a quality passing game from the starter could propel the Jaguars to victory.

Trevan Pixley: The offensive line, though the Falcons pass rush is no joke. The O-line will have to keep up with this dangerous pass rush.

5. Final score prediction?

John Shipley: Jaguars 20, Falcons 17.

Andrew DiCecco: Jaguars win, 24-20. I think the team will play looser, as Tom Coughlin no longer looms. And Minshew came up big in the waning moments last week. I think he will build off of that.

Brandon Eisenman: Falcons win 31-17. Though there are issues with Atlanta’s offense, they’ve started to peak again. No, the offense wasn’t great last week in their win at San Francisco, but I just can’t see Jacksonville containing Atlanta's offense enough to win.

Trevan Pixley: 24-10, Falcons.