Jaguars vs. Texans: Tre Herndon, Walker Little Among Inactives

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to kickoff against the Houston Texans this afternoon. Ahead of the game, the Jags announced seven inactive players, including corner Tre Herndon and new tight end Jacob Hollister.

The full list is as follows:

Corner Tre Herndon

Tight end Jacob Hollister

Safety Daniel Thomas

Offensive lineman Walker Little

Defensive end/outside linebacker Jordan Smith

Defensive lineman Adam Gotsis

Defensive tackle Jay Tufele

Head Coach Urban Meyer revealed on Friday that Herndon wouldn't be able to play, while rookie corner Tyson Campbell (calf) would be prepared to suit up.

“Tyson Campbell, we have him as questionable, but he’ll play. He’ll play. He had a good day yesterday. He’s pretty close to full speed. He’s been limited all week, but he’ll be ready to go. Tre [Herndon] is getting close. He won’t play this week, but he’s getting close.”

Herndon was officially listed as out on Friday's injury report (knee). A third name on the injury report was rookie defensive end Jordan Smith (knee) who was limited in Friday's practice.

Hollister arrived on September 3, his experience with passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer in Seattle making him an intriguing free agent signing. Last Monday, September 6, Meyer indicated the quick turnaround and Hollister missing training camp wouldn't be a problem.

"[Jacob] Hollister, we have been searching and looking and trying to make it fit — [salary] cap wise and all that other stuff but we like him. One of our coaches — I think it is Schotty [Brian Schottenheimer] has experience with him. He had five or six touchdowns for him. Really good guy and he is here practicing and yeah [he will be ready week one].”

On Saturday, wide receiver Devin Smith and defensive back Brandon Rusnak were elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for the game. Meyer spoke glowingly about Smith last week, even when the receiver was still on the practice squad, saying, "[Devin], who I know personally and he is a legit deep threat."

On Friday, Meyer was preparing to put together his first regular season inactive list, a new responsibility for the first time NFL head coach.

"That’s been an interesting conversation. We’re not there yet. We have a pretty good idea, but after today we have to make some hard decisions," Meyer explained at the time.

The Jaguars will kick off against the Texans at 1pm EST from NRG Stadium in Houston.