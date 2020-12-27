Jaguars Announce Inactives Versus Bears; Robinson and Johnson Out For Week 16 Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced seven inactive players for their Week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Of note, James Robinson and Collin Johnson will not play in Sunday's game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced seven inactive players for today’s Week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Starting running back James Robinson is among them. The entire list is as follows:

Quarterback Jake Luton

Wide receiver Collin Johnson

Running back James Robinson

Cornerback Luq Barcoo

Linebacker Quincy Williams

Tight end Tyler Davis

Defensive tackle Caraun Reid

Robinson left the Week 15 game to the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury after playing 36 snaps in the 40-14 loss. During that game, Robinson rushed 16 times for 35 yards (2.2 yards per carry) and caught three passes for 18 yards and a touchdown before his injury.

The undrafted rookie from Illinois State missed every day of practice this week with the ankle injury. Head Coach Doug Marrone told reporters on Wednesday that Robinson had been pushing to play this week. But the Jaguars will instead rest their star rookie.

“James, what we are going to do is we are going to rest him [Wednesday], I think, and be cautious with him,” Marrone said Wednesday.

"But obviously he has already said he wants to play and feels like he will play. That is him speaking.”

Robinson has carried the ball 240 times for 1,070 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns, along with 49 catches for 344 yards (7.0 yards per catch) and three touchdowns.

Robinson currently ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing attempts and yards from scrimmage, third in rushing yards, and fifth in rushing yards per game. Without him, the Jaguars will have to lean on journeyman veteran Dare Ogunbowale and second-year running back Devine Ozigbo, who has not recorded a carry this season.

With Robinson out and being rested, Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden sees the game as an opportunity for Ogunbowale and Ozigbo to receive extra reps to add more depth in what has largely been a one man position all season.

“It’s the case in every position, but it’s very critical that D.O. [Dare Ogunbowale] gets some good reps. He had a good run the other day on the draw and he’s done some good things in the passing game as far as protections. Now, we just have to put more on his plate," Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden said on Wednesday.

“I think he’s up to the challenge. He’s been at a couple different teams. I had him at Washington, he’s been at Tampa, so he’s an experienced kid that plays hard and is very smart and fundamentally sound. I think given the opportunity, he’ll be ready. And Ziggy [Devine Ozigbo], he’ll be ready to go too. Every time he’s touched the ball so far, he’s shown some explosion. We probably have to get him the ball a little bit more.”

Collin Johnson did not practice all week with a hamstring injury. Barcoo didn’t appear on the injury report this week. Still his absence is another round in what has been a revolving door at corner this season. Starter Sidney Jones IV was officially placed on IR this Saturday (Achilles) where he joins CJ Henderson and D.J. Hayden. Chris Claybrooks is back on the active roster after his stint on the injury report and the Jaguars promoted corner Quenton Meeks from the practice squad to the active roster this week.

The Jaguars kick off at 1pm Eastern against the Bears in their final home stand of the 2020 season.