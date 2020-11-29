SI.com
JaguarReport
Jaguars Announce Inactives Vs. Browns: List Includes Minshew

KassidyHill

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9) have announced their inactive players for Sunday’s match against the Cleveland Browns (7-3) and four starters will miss the Week 12 game.

Wide receivers D.J. Chark Jr. (ribs) and Chris Conley (hip) will miss the game along with corner Sidney Jones Jr. (achilles). Offensive lineman Andrew Norwell (forearm) was officially moved from OUT to Injured Reserve. 

The full list of inactives is as follows:

  • Quarterback Gardner Minshew II
  • Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr.
  • Wide receiver Chris Conley
  • Running back Dare Ogunbowale
  • Corner Sidney Jones IV
  • Tight end Tyler Davis
  • Defensive end Reggie Gilbert

Notably, quarterback Gardner Minshew II remains on the inactive list for the fourth week in a row. Minshew suffered strained ligaments and fractures in the thumb on his throwing hand and was sidelined for recovery. 

During his absence, the team turned first to rookie quarterback Jake Luton. With Minshew still on the mend, Luton remains active while the second-year passer is in street clothes once again. Luton will be the backup this week, however, while veteran Mike Glennon will still start for the first time in three seasons. 

Chark leads the Jaguars in targets, receptions, total yards, yards per game and yards per catch as well as plays of 20 plus yards downfield. He is tied with Keelan Cole for most receiving touchdowns (four). Chark missed the Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins as well with a back injury.

Conley has played in every game thus far and is third on the team in targets, total yards, and plays of 20 plus yards. He has been starting in the slot receiver spot the last two games (Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers) while rookie slot receiver Laviska Shenault has dealt with a hamstring injury.

Shenault will be back today, bringing with him a versatile set of plays that make him both the third-leading receiver and rusher on the team.

To add depth at the position, the club signed receiver Trey Quinn off of the practice squad on Saturday. Quinn last saw action in 2019 for the Washington Football Team. Marrone teased the move on Friday, while also adding his confidence in the rest of the corps.

“I mean obviously we have a plan, but you know, we’re comfortable with, you know, Keelan will be out there for us and obviously Laviska’s back and he had a good week; [rookie] Collin Johnson and then we'll probably make a move and bring someone up from our practice squad.

“[Rookie practice squad receiver] Trey Quinn, you know, will come on up and you know maybe, we may even make a move later on to bring up a fifth receiver. We’d have to make a roster move to bring up, [second-year practice squad receiver] Terry Godwin. So those are the things we're doing and we'll just go in there and try to execute the game plan we have in place.”

Sidney Jones leads the defense in passes defended (9) and interceptions (2). In addition to those out, the club officially placed defensive end Josh Allen, safety Daniel Thomas, corner D.J. Hayden, and corner Chris Claybrooks on IR this week. Starter CJ Henderson is on IR as well, meaning three starting corners and the starting nickel (Hayden) will all be watching Sunday’s game from IR.

The club elevated corner Josh Nurse to the active/inactive list via standard practice squad elevation, while also signing fourth-year corner Greg Mabin to the active roster. Mabin was claimed off waivers this past week by the Jags, to add depth to the depleted group.

Marrone sees it as an opportunity for someone else to get a shot and prove what they can do themselves.

“I think you'd like to go and play, play well. I mean you look to these guys that are coming in there and see the opportunities that they have, you know guys that, you know, might not, you know, wouldn't have gotten these opportunities obviously if the other players were there so you know it's a chance to show what they can do, whether they should be in this league or not.”

Rookie’s Luq Barcoo and Josiah Scott will join Tre Herndon in the corner rotation.

The Jaguars kick off against the Browns at home on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST. 

