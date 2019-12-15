Jaguars DE Josh Allen Leaves First Half With Shoulder Injury

JaguarMaven
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie defensive end Josh Allen had to exit the game and head to the locker room late in the second quarter of Jacksonville's game vs. the Oakland Raiders due to a shoulder injury. 

On a replay, Allen could be seen colliding with teammate Calais Campbell. Allen was favoring his right shoulder after walking off of the field and while being led to the locker room. 

The team later said Allen sustained a stinger and would be questionable to return to the game.

Allen was having a good game for the Jaguars (4-9) before leaving with the injury. He collected three tackles and one sack in his first few series on the field. The sack gives him 10 sacks on the season, putting him in rare company. He is also now only the seventh Jaguars player to get double-digit sacks in a season.

UPDATE: Josh Allen has returned to the game to start the fourth quarter. Is on the field with Jacksonville's defense.

