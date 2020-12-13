Jaguars Fall 31-10 to Titans As Minshew Returns and Robinson Reaches 1,000 Yards

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell 31-10 to divisional rivals, the Tennessee Titans. But the day wasn't without drama as quarterback Gardner Minshew returned for the first time since Week 7.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-12) received some Christmas Minshew Magic, but it wasn’t enough to make up for the deficit that led to a 31-10 loss to divisional rivals, the Tennessee Titans (9-4).

A lackluster offensive performance in the first half carried over into the second half and saw quarterback Mike Glennon (13-23, 85 yards, no touchdowns, one interception) benched after throwing an interception—his third in two games.

With fans chanting “We want Minshew,” the second-year former starter donned his helmet and entered the game in the third quarter. It was his first action since a Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, after which he was sidelined with a hand injury and then unable to earn his starting role back to this point.

Minshew immediately orchestrated a drive downfield that spanned 65 yards on 11 plays and ended with a five-yard touchdown pass to Keelan Cole (seven receptions, 67 yards, one touchdown).

The drive saw James Robinson match his production from the entire day to that point and also featured a patented “Minshew Magic” play. The second year passer ducked his shoulder as the pocket collapses, evaded a would-be sack, scrambled left, pumped, tucked, bobbled the ball out, caught the bobbled pass and slid down after picking up first down yardage in the redzone.

Alas, the calvary’s arrival was too little too late. When Minshew did enter, he was working with a 28-point deficit and was unable to eat into it when the subsequent drive faltered in the redzone.

The mood for the loss was set on the Jaguars opening drive. After moving 40 yards on 10 plays, head coach Doug Marrone sent out kicker Aldrick Rosas for the 53-yard attempt. Rosas slipped on his swing, falling as his foot sent a squabbling ball on a short trajectory to the hand of DaQuan Jones, who blocked the attempt.

On the ensuing drive, the Titans used a flea-flicker to cap a quick three-play drive. The pitch from Derrick Henry to Ryan Tannehill (19-24, 212 yards, two touchdowns) gave A.J. Brown enough time to get a step past corner Sidney Jones. The one-handed grab was indicative of how the day was going to go for the defense.

After forcing a Jaguars punt, linebacker Joe Schobert brought down Tannehill and rookie end K’Lavon Chaisson registered a quarterback hurry to force a punt of their own. The Jaguars punted, again—one of their six drives that stalled on the day—but the defense stepped up to respond.

As the clock rolled over to the second quarter, the Titans continued marching downfield on what would eventually be a 13 play drive—the longest of the day by either team. Tennessee averaged 5.3 yards per play on the drive and facing a 4th and 2 from the Jaguars 9-yard line looked poised to use their big back and punch in the score or at the very least the first down.

But the big back Henry was on the sideline and instead Jeremy McNichols took the jet around left end. Safeties Andrew Wingard and Jarrod Wilson met him at the point of attack, with linebacker Myles Jack coming in for clean up duty, stopping him for a loss of two and a turnover on downs.

The offense, as had been the case for most of the first half, was able to do little with the ball back. On this, their first drive of the second quarter, Pro-Bowl receiver D.J. Chark received his first target of the day, a five-yard crossing completion. He would end the day with nine targets and a mere two receptions for 16 yards. The majority of both of those came after Minshew entered the game.

Defensive end Dawuane Smoot forced a fumble on the ensuing drive, which Doug Costin recovered. Already in Titans territory, the Jags were able to come away with their first points of the day, off a 53-yard Rosas field goal.

Tennessee immediately answered, in the way everyone knew they would eventually; feeding Derrick Henry. The Pro Bowler handled the entire five-play, 75-yard drive himself. From the Jaguars 36-yard line, safety Jarrod Wilson moved to blitz right before the snap. It left a hole open that Henry is going to take advantage of each and every time. He hit the gab and the single high safety—Andrew Wingard—left on his own had no chance on the easy touchdown run. It made the score 14-3.

Another field goal as time expired before half increased the lead to 17-3 and the Titans were pulling away.

Henry finished with 215 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns on the day.

The Titans opened the second half with a quick trip into the red-zone where Tannehill found former Jaguar tight end Geoff Swaim for the five-yard touchdown. He almost caught a second but was brought down just short of the pylon. Derrick Henry punched it in the next play to make it 31-3.

That particular drive came off of Glennon’s interception. While the Titans scored, most eyes were on the sidelines where Minshew was warming up and Glennon was grabbing a clipboard. The Titans wouldn’t score again, but neither would the Jaguars following the initial Minshew to Cole touchdown.

There was one more bright spot on the day, however. After hitting the edge and turning on the burners for a 47-yard pickup, rookie James Robinson officially passed 1,000 yards rushing on the season. He becomes only the fourth undrafted free agent in NFL history to reach the century mark. His record-setting day continues to provide hope for the Jaguars offensive future as the season winds down.

The loss is Jacksonville's 12th in a row, extending a franchise record for single-season losses. The Jaguars will now prepare for a trip up the East Coast, where the Baltimore Ravens are waiting for a Week 15 match.