Jaguars' Jamal Agnew After Playoff Loss to Chiefs: 'That One Play Won't Define Me'

The Jacksonville Jaguars were three yards away from keeping their miracle playoff run potentially alive.

But, in the most pivotal moment of the 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jaguars saw their season end as wide receiver and star return man Jamal Agnew caught a pass from Trevor Lawrence and then fumbled at the Chiefs' three-yard line.

Agnew took to social media to own up for the mistake, which came with 5:29 left in the game and potentially negated the Jaguars making the score 27-24, noting that he would not let the turnover define the player he is.

"Wish I could have that one back, I let this team down no doubt! BUT that one play won’t define me. Damn proud of what this team was able to accomplish. Hell of a run! This one hurts, but we’ll be back. Appreciate you rocking with us all year DUUUVAL. Love!" Agnew tweeted.

Agnew's mistake will likely be long remembered as the play that helped seal Jacksonville's playoff loss, but it shouldn't be. The Jaguars turned the ball over two offensive plays later on a Trevor Lawrence interception down the right sideline, leading to the Chiefs dominating the turnover battle.

But without Agnew's big-play ability, the Jaguars also never would have been in a position to have a chance to take a lead on Saturday. Agnew returned three kicks for 131 yards. This included a 63-yard return to set up the Jaguars' first touchdown and a 42-yard return in the final quarter.