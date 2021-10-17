    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    DraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM ReportSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Jaguars' Jay Tufele Questionable For Dolphins Game After Warmup Injury

    Jaguars' Jay Tufele Questionable For Dolphins Game After Warmup Injury

    Jacksonville Jaguars rookie defensive lineman Jay Tufele will be questionable the remainder of the game after an injury suffered during warmups.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Jacksonville Jaguars rookie defensive lineman Jay Tufele will be questionable for today's game against the Miami Dolphins, after an injury suffered during warmups. Tufele injured his hand ahead of kickoff, according to the club. 

    The USC rookie was inactive for the Jaguars first four games, and only first appeared in a game last week versus the Tennessee Titans. He played 13 snaps and recorded one tackle. 

    According to defensive coordinator Joe Cullen, Tufele's absence has been due largely to need and depth. 

    “I just think it’s a deep position. I think he’s doing well, and he was close to getting up, but when you look at the type of team we were playing, they were going to be in a lot of four wideout sets. If it was a different deal where they were going to be three tight ends a lot or running the ball a lot at two backs, there was a good chance he could’ve been up, but he’s progressing well.”

    Tufele was tabbed over Taven Bryan to be active for today's game. It's the first game Bryan has missed in his entire career. The former first-rounder has been in a rotational role for the Jaguars through the first five weeks of the season, but the Jaguars had to pick between him or fourth-round rookie Jay Tufele once starting defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris returned to the lineup from his ankle injury. Jacksonville picked Tufele, at least this week.

    The Jaguars are in London to face the Miami Dolphins, as part of the club's International Series. At the time of publishing, the Jaguars were trailing 10-3, after making their first field goal of the season, a 40-yarder from Matthew Wright. But the Dolphins have been 2-2 in redzone trips. 

    This story will be updated as more becomes known about Tufele's injury and/or absence from the game. 

    USATSI_16474464
    Game Day

    Jaguars' Jay Tufele Questionable For Dolphins Game After Warmup Injury

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16873284_168388385_lowres
    Game Day

    Jaguars vs. Dolphins: Josh Lambo, Tyron Johnson, Taven Bryan Ruled Inactive in London

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16931215_168388385_lowres (1)
    News

    Jaguars vs. Dolphins Roundtable: Will Jaguars Find Their First Win in London?

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16605374
    News

    Jaguars Officially Set to Face Tua Tagovailoa, Not Jacoby Brissett, in London

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16947256_168388385_lowres
    News

    Jaguars vs. Dolphins: Keys To the Game

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16930461_168388385_lowres
    News

    Will Dan Arnold Prove To Be a Wiser TE Acquisition for the Jaguars Than Zach Ertz Would Have Been?

    Oct 15, 2021
    USATSI_16863646_168388385_lowres
    Duval Insider+

    Friday Night Logue: Shaquill Griffin is a 1-Man Show

    Oct 15, 2021
    USATSI_16930391_168388385_lowres
    News

    Just How Much Has Trevor Lawrence Improved Since Week 1?

    Oct 15, 2021