Jaguars' Jay Tufele Questionable For Dolphins Game After Warmup Injury

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie defensive lineman Jay Tufele will be questionable for today's game against the Miami Dolphins, after an injury suffered during warmups. Tufele injured his hand ahead of kickoff, according to the club.

The USC rookie was inactive for the Jaguars first four games, and only first appeared in a game last week versus the Tennessee Titans. He played 13 snaps and recorded one tackle.

According to defensive coordinator Joe Cullen, Tufele's absence has been due largely to need and depth.

“I just think it’s a deep position. I think he’s doing well, and he was close to getting up, but when you look at the type of team we were playing, they were going to be in a lot of four wideout sets. If it was a different deal where they were going to be three tight ends a lot or running the ball a lot at two backs, there was a good chance he could’ve been up, but he’s progressing well.”

Tufele was tabbed over Taven Bryan to be active for today's game. It's the first game Bryan has missed in his entire career. The former first-rounder has been in a rotational role for the Jaguars through the first five weeks of the season, but the Jaguars had to pick between him or fourth-round rookie Jay Tufele once starting defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris returned to the lineup from his ankle injury. Jacksonville picked Tufele, at least this week.

The Jaguars are in London to face the Miami Dolphins, as part of the club's International Series. At the time of publishing, the Jaguars were trailing 10-3, after making their first field goal of the season, a 40-yarder from Matthew Wright. But the Dolphins have been 2-2 in redzone trips.

This story will be updated as more becomes known about Tufele's injury and/or absence from the game.