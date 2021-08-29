Jaguars Stock Report: Lambo, Shenault on the Rise Following Preseason Finale vs. the Cowboys

With the Jaguars ending the final quarters of the preseason in a 34-14 win against the Cowboys on Sunday, whose stock is rising and who needs a big jump?

The Jacksonville Jaguars won their first preseason game of the Urban Meyer era on Sunday, knocking off the Dallas Cowboys in a 34-14 road victory. It was mostly against backups, of course, but it was a much-needed feeling of positivity for a young locker room and a new coaching staff.

With final roster cuts coming in two days, who stood out following Sunday's win? And on the flip side, who struggled and could now be on the outside looking in when compared to previous expectations? We break it all down below.

Stock up

Jeff Cotton Jr.

No player on the Jaguars has made more plays over the last two weeks than Jeff Cotton Jr. The former Idaho and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver exploded on Sunday, leading the Jaguars in receiving yards with 66 on three catches. It would have been much more if the one incompletion thrown Cotton's way was ruled a catch considering it was a 30-yard touchdown before the review. Cotton flashed speed and the ability to play the ball in the air on Sunday, traits the Jaguars covet in their receiver room.

Trevor Lawrence

For as much as the Jaguars' offense struggled in the first two weeks of the preseason, it was never accurate to say Trevor Lawrence himself was playing poorly. He was making highlight-reel throws each week, but had yet to put together a complete performance in his limited snaps. He changed that on Sunday, though, playing the first three drives of the game and completing 11 of 12 passes (91.7%) for 139 yards (11.6 yards per attempt) for two touchdowns and zero interceptions, giving him a passer rating of 154.5. Lawrence was on the money on every single throw he made on Sunday and his decision-making, toughness in the pocket, and pre-snap command of the offense all stood out. Lawrence was a quarterback who needed a jolt of positive production heading into Week 1, so count Sunday as a success.

Devine Ozigbo

The only running back on the Jaguars' roster to consistently make plays this preseason has been Devine Ozigbo, who boosted his chances to make the 53-man roster with a terrific performance on Sunday. Ozigbo, who is now the team's most explosive running back following Travis Etienne's season-ending injury, rushed 11 times for 68 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown against the Cowboys, while also catching two passes for 10 yards. He needed to have a big game to leave a solid final impression, and it was certainly a big game he turned in.

CJ Henderson

One of the most talented defenders on the team, CJ Henderson has had his projection pointing upward all preseason long. He played terrific in Week 1 against the Browns, held the Saints in check in Week 2 and then made more plays in Week 3, all while getting the start across from Shaquill Griffin on Sunday. Henderson has played his way into a starting role on the defense in Week 1, a role that was likely solidified on Sunday.

Josh Lambo

After struggles in the first two preseason games, Josh Lambo was lights out in terms of his accuracy on Sunday. Lambo made all of his point-after attempts against the Cowboys but was also 100% on his field goal attempts, making a 45-yard and 34-yard field goal during the contest. Considering Lambo missed his other two 40-plus yards attempts this preseason, seeing him knock down the one he made on Sunday was likely a big sigh of relief for the Jaguars.

Chris Claybrooks

One of Jacksonville's most active defenders on Sunday was Chris Claybrooks, even with him leaving the game with an injury midway through the contest. Claybrooks appears to have the inside track to the No. 6 cornerback job, totalling three tackles and a pass-deflection with the Jaguars' second-team defense. Claybrooks has been given tough preseason assignments as one of the Jaguars' top reserve cornerbacks and he once again impressed on Sunday, showing growth from his rookie season.

Pharoh Cooper

Pharoh Cooper was given a terrific chance to impress on Sunday and he did exactly that. With the Jaguars missing two starting receivers and with starting returner Jamal Agnew being held out of the game as a precaution for the regular-season, Cooper played a ton on Sunday, catching each of his two targets for 24 yards and one touchdown. He also impressed as a returner, taking the first punt return of the game for 17 yards after making several Cowboys miss in space.

Jarrod Wilson

Jarrod Wilson has continued to garner praise from the Jaguars' coaching staff throughout training camp and that seemed to carry over to Sunday's game. Wilson got the start at the Jaguars' coveted second safety spot across from Rayshawn Jenkins, fending off Josh Jones, Daniel Thomas, Andre Cisco, and Rudy Ford for the start. Wilson didn't record a tackle on Sunday, but the fact he got the start over the other safeties bodes well for his chances.

Laviska Shenault

Laviska Shenault flashed a ton throughout training camp and the early stages of the preseason, but Sunday showed the full skill set of the second-year receiver. The former No. 42 overall pick picked up 20 yards on a screen, caught a slant, and caught a four-yard touchdown pass after a solid corner route, all on the same drive. Shenault left a lasting impression on Sunday, which says a lot considering the Jaguars were missing their other two starting receivers (DJ Chark and Marvin Jones) on Sunday.

Stock down

Collin Johnson

Collin Johnson needed a big game against the Cowboys and even saw some time with the starting offense, but he was one of the few offensive players to not make a big play in one fashion or another. He was targeted twice but caught neither pass, with one of those targets coming on a dropped third-down slant pass, the only incompletion Lawrence threw on Sunday. Johnson has looked terrific in practice but this just hasn't carried over to the preseason this year.

Sidney Jones

Veteran cornerback Sidney Jones is still in the thick of it when it comes to the Jaguars' cornerback depth chart, but Sunday wasn't the best game for the physical cornerback. Jones was the Jaguars' starting slot cornerback on Sunday following injuries to Tyson Campbell and Tre Herndon, though this does show he has lost the starting outside job to CJ Henderson. He then allowed a 19-yard touchdown in man-coverage late in the first-half to one of the Cowboys' backup receivers. His spot on the roster isn't in trouble, but he may not have an inside track to starting any longer.

Nathan Cottrell

While Nathan Cottrell has the speed and burst as a pass-catcher to warrant a look in the Etienne role, he struggled to make an impact during Sunday's game. He recorded just two yards on five carries and also fumbled on one of his touches, though he did recover the fumble. Cottrell wasn't ever going to overtake Dare Ogunbowale, but he struggled on Sunday while his direct competition -- Devine Ozigbo -- flourished.