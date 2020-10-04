Jaguars Vs. Bengals: Week 4 Game Day Live Thread

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to battle against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. this afternoon, with the 1-2 AFC South club looking for a big win against the 0-2-1 AFC North team.

Follow along with us here as we track each moment from today's game, which is quickly looking like a nearly must-win for the young Jaguars squad.

First quarter

15:00

The Jaguars have won the toss, again, but will this time receive the kickoff.

14:59

James Robinson takes first carry for four yards up the middle.

14:00

James Robinson has a terrific carry. Gets hit behind LOS but bounces off tackles and gets the first down.

13:09

Gardner Minshew makes an ugly throw to a covered tight end on third down and it gets deflected into the air, resulting in an easy interception. That is Minshew's fourth interception in the last three games.

12:11

Third-and-7 after Myles Jack has a terrific run stop. He has been a standout player this year.

11:47

Jaguars nearly get to Burrow and force a third down incompletion.

10:52

Minshew shakes off some rust on third down and gets the ball to Laviska Shenault, who picks up 22 yards thanks to some open space after the catch. Minshew's first completion today.

10:45

Von Bell gets called for holding on James O'Shaughnessy, giving the Jaguars a bit of a break.

6:56

Garnder Minshew has a makeable third down but leaves pocket way too early and doesn't convert, leading to four-and-2.

6:50

Aldrick Rosas misses from 48 yards out. What a bad turn of events for the Jaguars.

5:42

Third down and Tre Herndon loses a battle for the ball to Auden Tate. Rough rep there on a down the Jaguars had to win.

5:00

D.J. Hayden gets beat by Tyler Boyd for 20 yards, leading to another big first down for the Jaguars.

3:32

Boyd beats Hayden once again, this time for a touchdown, but center Trey Hopkins gets called for holding which negates it.

2:31

Randy Bullock makes the 35-yard field goal, and the Jaguars are once again trailing to start the game.

Bengals 3, Jaguars 0.

2:30

Bengals get called for pass interference on a questionable throw from Minshew. Lucky break for Jaguars.

2:00

A.J. Cann gets called for holding on a first down James Robinson run. Lots of penalties today already.

1:40

James Robinson draws the facemask, helping the Jaguars get out of that hold the penalty caused.

0:42

Personal foul on Carl Lawson moves the Jaguars to the 11. That is the third penalty to give the Jaguars a first down

0:21

What a catch by DJ Chark for the touchdown. Terrific route on the corner route in the end zone, then he stays in balance in the end zone to keep his feet in.

Jaguars 7, Bengals 3.

0:10

CJ Henderson is now questionable with a shoulder injury. He went to the locker room for further evaluation.