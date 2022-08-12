Jaguars Vs. Browns: Devin Lloyd, Christian Kirk Among Inactives

A week after the Jacksonville Jaguars sat 21 players against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game, the Jaguars are unleashing most of the roster against the Cleveland Browns.

The Friday night preseason tilt at TIAA Bank Field will see the Jaguars sit seven players, while starters like Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Josh Allen, and Travon Walker all suit up. The following Jaguars will not play:

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

WR Christian Kirk

CB Darious Williams

RB James Robinson

LB Devin Lloyd

WR Jamal Agnew

OL Badara Traore

“This week I’m going to let the starters play. Get their feet wet in this football game, a couple series. Nothing too crazy, nothing too long, just want to get them a feel of the game, get them working in game situations," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday.

Shenault and Lloyd are dealing with hamstring injuries, with Pederson expressing hope for each to practice next week. Kirk rolled his ankle on Monday, while Darious Williams, James Robinson and Jamal Agnew are all still working their way back from injuries sustained during the 2021 season.

Meanwhile, the Browns are keeping up to 10 healthy starters out for the game, while Deshaun Watson is getting the start for the Browns against the Jaguars' starting defense. The following Browns are not playing:

QB Jacoby Brissett

RB Nick Chubb

RB Kareem Hunt

WR Amari Cooper

OG Joel Bitonio

DE Myles Garrett

DE Jadeveon Clowney

S John Johnson

CB Greg Newsome