Jaguars Vs. Browns: Lawrence, Starting Offense Score 13 Points

The Jacksonville Jaguars gave their starting offense three drives against the Cleveland Browns on Friday night, leading to three scoring drives and 13 points from Trevor Lawrence and the first-team unit.

Lawrence got off to a hot start, hitting wide receiver Zay Jones for a 32-yard gain down the right sideline against single coverage, a throw and catch that brought the crowd to its feet, which was followed by an 11-yard gain from Lawrence on a keeper.

Lawrence missed his next two throws before a 12-yard run from Travis Etienne and a 10-yard catch from Chris Manhertz brought the Jaguars into Cleveland territory. An incompletion to Laquon Treadwell and a drop from Etienne in the flats. Etienne likely wouldn't have scored, but it was a catchable ball.

After an Elliott Fry 23-yard field goal gave the Jaguars their first points of the night and a Shaquill Griffin fumble recovery at the Browns' 21-yard line, the Jaguars got a prime opportunity to score points.

They failed to turn this into a touchdown, though, with an incompletion to Etienne, a two-yard Etienne run, and an incompletion to Zay Jones in the end-zone leading to a 38-yard field goal from Ryan Santoso.

Lawrence got a third drive on the field with the starting offense after the Jaguars forced another Browns punt. He started the game 0-for-2 on third-down but picked it up on his third outing, throwing an impressive 19-yard completion to Treadwell on third-down while also converting a third-down with a 10-yard completion to Etienne.

The next play, Lawrence hit Zay Jones on a play-action pass that gained 15 yards and gave him a consistent rhythm entering the red-zone. Eventually, the Jaguars faced a 4th-and-short after an Etienne run that culminated in a nine-yard touchdown to Evan Engram. The Jaguars' final drive with the starting offense saw them go 63 yards in 11 plays.

Lawrence ended the night 6-of-12 for 95 yards (7.9 yards per attempt) with a passer rating of 104.5. All six of his completions went for a first-down, with the Jaguars averaging 5.7 yards per play while the first-team offense was on the field.

Key offensive players not playing were wide receiver Christian Kirk, running back James Robinson, wide receiver Laviska Shenault, and wide receiver Jamal Agnew.