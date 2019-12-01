Jaguars vs. Buccaneers: How to Watch, Week 13 Odds and More

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) will look to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville's playoff chances are already near zero in terms of probability, but a loss at home Sunday would be the final nail in this season's coffin.

Kickoff: Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. (Eastern time).

Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

TV channel: FOX. Broadcasters will be Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth, and Jennifer Hale.

Radio: 92.5FM/1010AM WJXL-FM in Jacksonville.

Odds: Tampa Bay is currently favored by three points over Jacksonville. While the Jaguars are the home team and the two sides have the same win-loss record, this isn't surprising at all. The Buccaneers have been competitive in most of their losses because they have the third-ranked scoring offense, while Jacksonville has looked like a bottom tier team in the entire league over the past month.

Add in the injuries Jacksonville has in the secondary and the fact that everybody in the organization appears to be on the hot seat as a result of a tumultuous season, and it isn't hard at all to understand why Tampa Bay is favored entering Sunday's game. They feel like a safe bet here, and a Jaguars win would be an upset in more ways than one.

The over-under is set at 47, and that feels like a safe number for the two teams to hit considering the poor shape of the Jaguars' defense and the potency of the Buccaneers' passing offense. Jacksonville has scored multiple touchdowns in garbage time losses the last two weeks also, so they should be able to do this yet again if they fall behind big.