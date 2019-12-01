Jaguars vs. Buccaneers: Week 13 Game Day Live Thread

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) will at long last play home at TIAA Bank Field again as they kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) at TIAA Bank Field at 1 p.m. today. Jacksonville is in a three-game skid and hopes to change its fortunes against an inconsistent Buccaneers team.

2019 has gone so far off of the rails for Jacksonville that executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin spoke to the media publically for the first time this season on Wednesday, imploring fans to show up on game day and support the team despite a lack of a winning product on the field. Today, Coughlin will see just how effective his message was.

Join us here for all of the live updates for Jaguars vs. Buccaneers, and join in the conversation yourself in the comments below:

11:08 a.m.: We are LIVE at TIAA Bank Field to bring you Jaguars coverage today. Kickoff is in less than two hours during an overcast day in Jacksonville.

11:26 a.m.: Big storyline to watch in today's game. Can Leonard Fournette get to the 1k rushing yard club for the second time in his career? He is having a career year thus far, so have to imagine he will get there sooner than later.

Inactives:

Analysis: Jacksonville will be missing two starters in their back seven in strong safety Ronnie Harrison and middle linebacker Myles Jack. In their places will be undrafted free agent safety Andrew Wingard, who struggled in a starting role last week, and third-year reserve linebacker Donald Payne, who has only played seven career snaps on defense.

Jacksonville will have so many inexperienced players on defense vs. a potent scoring offense that it is hard to be too positive about their odds. We could see Jake Ryan if Payne struggles, but injuries to Jack and veteran linebacker Najee Goode have torpedoed the linebacker depth.

11:56 a.m.: While Myles Jack has had a rough season, it is a big loss to not have him today considering what else Jacksonville has at linebacker. Could be a long day for the defense.