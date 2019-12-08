Jaguars vs. Chargers: Week 14 Game Day Live Thread

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) are preparing to kick off this afternoon at TIAA Bank Field against the Los Angeles Chargers, a clash of two struggling teams looking to create positive momentum over the final month of the season.

For Jacksonville, the big storyline today will be how rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II fares in his first start since Week 9. Jacksonville last won a game in Minshew's last start in Jacksonville, a 29-15 win over the New York Jets in Week 8. Since then, the team and its offense have completely gone off the rails and veteran Nick Foles was pulled as the starter after only 10 quarters of football.

Join us here for all of the live updates for Jaguars vs. Buccaneers, and join in the conversation yourself in the comments below:

1:36 p.m.: We are here LIVE at TIAA Bank Field for Jaguars vs. Chargers. Kickoff is in a few hours.

1:59 p.m.: Jaguars' left tackle Cam Robinson is now questionable with a back injury after reporting to the facility with a sore back today. This could be disastrous news for Jacksonville considering they are facing Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

Inactives:

Analysis: Starting safety Ronnie Harrison is the big name that will be missing today. Not having him for the second straight game vs. a dangerous pass-catching duo, this time Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, is bad news for a Jacksonville defense that has already been having massive struggles.

Luckily for Jacksonville, left tackle Cam Robinson isn't ruled out. Losing him, even when he is inconsistent, would be a massive loss due to the matchup with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

First Half Summary:

Well, this got ugly quickly. Jacksonville went almost 70 yards downfield and got four first downs on their first drive of the game before settling for a field goal to make it 3-0. From there, it was all downhill.

It only took the Chargers four plays to drive down the field for a touchdown thanks to a 27-yard Austin Ekeler run and 45-yard Keenan Allen catch. This was followed up by a defensive pass interference on A.J. Bouye, setting up an all too easy one-yard score for Melvin Gordon.

From there, the Jaguars offense went stagnant and only picked up two first downs the rest of the first half. Minshew missed a wide open D.J. Chark on one drive, settling for a dumpoff to Leonard Fournette. This led to a Joey Bosa 3rd down sack.

Jacksonville's defense was completely dismantled by Rivers, Ekeler, Hunter Henry and Gordon. Henry scored on a 30-yard touchdown before halftime after Quincy Williams failed to carry his route downfield, leading to a massive score and deficit.

Third Quarter:

14:00: Quincy Williams has been benched once again after a disaster of a first half. This time for Austin Calitro.

13:53: Jaguars get caught blitzing on a screen, allow an 84-yard Austin Ekeler touchdown on 3rd-and-10. This is beyond ugly.

11:57: Chark tries to do too much with the ball in his hands on 3rd-and-5 and looks like he will be a yard short of the first. Jaguars going for it.

11:31: Leonard Fournette gets the fourth-and-1 conversion.

10:52: Holding on Dede Westbrook after a positive Chark gain on a screen.

9:51: Jaguars get seven on a Dede Westbrook catch on 3rd-and-10 and send Logan Cooke out to punt for the fifth time today.

9:14: Fake punt as Logan Cooke converts the pass to rookie Michael Walker. Gain of nine.

8:39: Cam Robinson called for his second holding penalty today after Minshew scrambles for the first. They can't get out of their own way.

6:44: 4th-and-6 and Jaguars going for it.

6:25: Referees call defensive pass interference on Chargers after Minshew scrambles around the pocket and rockets a hope and a prayer to Chris Conley. 1st down Jaguars.

5:48: Minshew scrambles and finds a wide-open Nick O'Leary in the back of the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown. Jaguars finally score, but it is way too late.

Chargers 31, Jaguars 10.

4:07: Rivers finds Keenan Allen for a gain of 15, targeting A.J. Bouye.

3:11: Chargers fumble on 1st down but Yannick Ngakoue is just a step late getting to it to recover.

2:25: Rivers tosses it deep for Mike Williams, who catches the 44-yard pass over Tre Herndon. This is horrible.

Chargers 38, Jaguars 10.

1:09: Jaguars now up to 9 penalties for 91 yards. Horrific on all sides

0:17: Jacksonville now 3-for-12 on 3rd down after Leonard Fournete is unable to get the 3rd-and-2 conversion.

Fourth Quarter:

14:54: 4th-and-1 pass to Leonard Fournette loses a yard and Jacksonville turns it over on downs.

13:15: Phillip Rivers has been pulled for Tyrod Taylor as LA puts this game on ice. That is embarrassing.

10:53: Taylor just found Virgil Green for a 14-yard touchdown after Leon Jacobs and Donald Payne had a miscommunication in coverage.

Chargers 45, Jaguars 10.

10:31: Jaguars go three-and-out. There is nothing left to this game.

9:13: Jaguars forced a punt! Jaguars forced a punt!

9:10: Jacksonville now up to 10 penalties for 101 yards.

6:00: DJ Chark is now hurt.... walking off of the field with a major limp and getting looked at on the sideline. Is clear by his face that he is in a ton of pain.