Jaguars vs. Commanders: Snoop Conner, Kendric Pryor Inactive

The Jacksonville Jaguars will enter Sunday's season opener against the Washington Commanders with a completely healthy roster, leading to just five healthy scratches among the inactives list.

The Jaguars listed the following players as inactive for Week 1:

CB Montaric Brown

RB Snoop Conner

OLB Da'Shaan Dixon

S Daniel Thomas

WR Kendric Pryor

Four of the Jaguars' five inactive players are rookies. Running back Snoop Conner was selected in the fifth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft and Montaric Brown was a seventh-round election, while Da'Shaan Dixon was signed as an undrafted free agent. Kendric Pryor is also a rookie, signing with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent before being waived and then claimed by the Jaguars.

The Jaguars will enter Sunday with three active running backs in James Robinson, Travis Etienne and JaMycal Hasty, who they claimed on waivers after the preseason. The Jaguars will have five receivers in Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones, Zay Jones, Tim Jones, and Jamal Agnew; three outside linebackers in Travon Walker, Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson; four safeties in Andre Cisco, Rayshawn Jenkins, Andrew Wingard, and Tyree Gillespie, and five cornerbacks in Shaquill Griffin, Tyson Campbell, Darious Williams, Chris Claybrooks, and Tre Herndon.

Sunday will be the debut for Williams, who missed most of training camp with a shoulder injury after signing with the team in March. The former Rams cornerback is expected to start at nickel cornerback for Jacksonville in defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell's scheme.

"I think he’s been strong throughout, and he’s getting stronger every day. But the way he is in the classroom, you understand that he’ll ask a question that no one else has thought about yet, and it’s good because he missed the time, but he was locked in mentally, so, that’s going to translate onto the field," Caldwell said this week.

Not listed among the inactive players is defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, who was listed as questionable with a calf injury. The veteran defensive lineman was a limited participant in practice but sustained no setbacks to his preseason injury, setting up for him to make his debut as a Jaguar against Washington.